Da'Leon Ward | Running Back

Texas Tech sophomore RB Da'Leon Ward was carted off the practice field on Tuesday with an apparent left knee injury.

Ward suffered the injury about 15 minutes into Tuesday's practice. He was tended to on the practice field before the cart was brought out for him. Per Red Raiders HC Kliff Kingsbury, Ward was subsequently lined up for an MRI which should shed more light on the extent of the injury. Kingsbury sounded optimistic enough after practice, saying, "It sounded positive coming off the field, so hopefully that’s the case. He’s a tough kid." This past season, the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder rushed for 428 yards and three touchdowns while catching 18 passes for 131 yards over the course of eight games played.