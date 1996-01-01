John Reid | Cornerback

Penn State junior CB John Reid suffered a potentially serious knee injury in practice.

While exact details as to the circumstance of Reid's knee injury have yet to surface, 247Sports' Sean Fitz writes that the corner will miss "significant time." If this turns out to be a torn ACL, the 5-foot-10, 191-pounder's 2017 season could be in jeopardy. This past season, he registered 35 tackles (5.0 for loss), half-a-sack, seven passes defended and an interception over the course of 14 games played. With Reid potentially out of the picture for an extended amount of time, Grant Haley and Christian Campbell figure to be handling the bulk of starting duties during the coming campaign.