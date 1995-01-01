Brandon Snyder | Safety

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mookie Bets remains out of Red Sox lineup
Mazara hits grand slam, drives in six vs. A's
Buxton strikes out four more times Friday
Garrett tosses six scoreless frames in debut
Machado goes deep in O's comeback victory
Gary Sanchez slugs first homer of season
Javier Baez leaves game after hard collision
Wheeler scuffles in first start since 2014
Yelich clubs two-run homer Friday vs. NYM
Cespedes hits first homer in loss to Marlins
Manuel Margot homers twice to lead Padres
Belt's two homers and five RBI not enough
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
GM expects deal with Freeman around camp
'Another team in mix' for Johnathan Hankins?
ATL locks up Trufant w/5-yr, $69M extension
Blount has 'offer on the table' from Patriots
49ers release CB Tramaine Brock after arrest
Tramaine Brock arrested in Santa Clara
Rams land ex-Bill Nickell Robey-Coleman
Not done yet: Roethlisberger to play in 2017
Bills GM 'in love' with Deshaun Watson?
Report: Sherman initially asked to be traded
Texans to target quarterback at pick No. 25?
Jets may still move Eric Decker before season
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Porter and Morris questionable for Saturday
Kyrie Irving says knee 'flared up' on Friday
Sergio Rodriguez (hamstring) shut down
Davis, Cousins, Moore ruled out for Saturday
Amir Johnson (illness) ruled out Saturday
Devin Booker scores 37 pts, 21 in the fourth
T.J. Warren scores 23 points with 16 boards
Russell Westbrook double-doubles vs. Suns
Blazing Arrows: Jamal Murray scores 30 points
Gordon Hayward scores 39; Jazz win division
James Harden scores 33 in loss to Boban
Full Boban: Boban erupts, changes NBA world
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Max Pacioretty won't play against Detroit
Nikita Kucherov nets 1G, 1A in win over MTL
NHL suspends Nick Ritchie for two games
Rangers will start Antti Raanta on Sunday
Bruins will start Anton Khudobin on Saturday
Torey Krug (LBI) won't be available Saturday
Shea Weber (LBI) will miss Friday's game
Stamkos unlikely to play Friday and Sunday
Torey Krug leaves early due to LBI
Connor McDavid picks up 30th goal
Milan Lucic hat trick leads Oilers past SJ
John Gibson turns in shutout against Hawks
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Jimmie Johnson fastest in TX final practice
Kahne hits wall with 4 minutes remaining
Trevor Bayne posts fast lap, then wrecks
Mike Harmon does not qualify in Fort Worth
Stephen Leicht not in NXS field at Fort Worth
Logano on pole for Fort Worth XFINITY event
Matt Kenseth quickest in TX Sat. am practice
Keselowski fastest in TX Saturday am practice
Forget Jimmie Johnson’s numbers for now
Aric Almirola hopes to end dry spell on type
Cole Whitt is improving on type
Kyle Larson is a Texas favorite
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kaymer 10 better on Day 2 with bogey-free 68
Stenson among notable MCs at 81st Masters
Spieth sets up a weekend run at the Masters
Day-low 67 lifts Fowler into four-way T1
Couples in contention again at the Masters
Pieters makes it a trio on 4-under after 68
First-timer Jon Rahm lurking after 36 holes
Garcia joins top spot with day-tying-low 69
Hoffman comes back to the pack in Round 2
Defender Willett in danger of MC after 73-78
Grillo improves 9 strokes in R2 of Masters
Ryan Moore blemish-free in R2 of the Masters
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Hawkeyes S Brandon Snyder tears ACL
Brooks views LSU S Adams as best in class
BAL assistant GM doesn't see CB Jones sliding
Brian Kelly calls Kizer best QB to declare
Report: Former Vols RB Hurd visiting Baylor
Report: Mixon paid visit to Buccaneers
Teez Tabor says hamstring injury slowed runs
Virginia self-imposes sanctions for violation
Miller: Bills might be in love with QB Watson
Texans could be eyeing quarterback at No. 27
Report: Webb drawing 'legit' Rnd. 1 interest
Duke QB Thomas Sirk heading to East Carolina
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kouyate's strike lifts West Ham over Swansea
Boro's survival hopes dwindle after 0-0 draw
Lowton, Heaton shine in goalless draw at Boro
Brazilian subs spark Liverpool comeback
Forster's saves give the Saints a 1-0 win
Stoke can't hold lead against Liverpool
Man City ends poor run of form with win
Boro without defensive trio for GW32
Moses fit to face Bournemouth
Son brace leads Spurs 4-0 romp over Watford
Hornets take one on the chin, walloped 4-0
As expected, Cresswell out for Swansea run-in
Brandon Snyder | Safety
Team:
Iowa Hawkeyes
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 6/14/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 210
Latest News
Recent News
Iowa redshirt junior S Brandon Snyder suffered a torn left ACL in practice on Thursday.
"He didn’t know he was injured until [later in] the day. He was sore and got an exam [which revealed the tear]," said Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz on Friday. The injury could cost the 6-foot-1, 210-pound starting free safety the whole of the 2017 season unless he turns in a rapid recovery. It is a brutal loss for the Hawkeyes, to say the least. Last season, Snyder recorded 85 tackles (3.0 for loss), three interceptions and three forced fumbles. As to who might replace him this coming season, junior Jake Gervase and sophomore Amani Hooker are expected to receive first cracks at winning the now-vacated gig. Ferentz would like to wait for the summer freshmen from the 2017 cycle to join the fray a few months down the road before a final decision on a starting replacement is made.
Apr 8 - 1:18 PM
Source:
Land of 10
Hawkeyes S Brandon Snyder tears ACL
Apr 8 - 1:18 PM
More Brandon Snyder Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Watson
CLE
(1008)
2
P. Mahomes
TTU
(975)
3
D. Cook
FSU
(810)
4
L. Fournette
LSU
(653)
5
J. Adams
LSU
(546)
6
M. Lattimore
OSU
(505)
7
D. Barnett
TEN
(460)
8
O. Melifonwu
CT
(459)
9
C. Davis
WMI
(458)
10
D. Kizer
ND
(447)
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 7
Christian McCaffrey is circling the draft's top-10 like the shark in 'Jaws.' That and more in this week's news rundown.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 7
»
Podcast: Dane Brugler
Apr 6
»
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
»
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 6
»
NFL Team Needs: Colts
Apr 5
»
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 5
»
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Hawkeyes S Brandon Snyder tears ACL
»
Brooks views LSU S Adams as best in class
»
BAL assistant GM doesn't see CB Jones sliding
»
Brian Kelly calls Kizer best QB to declare
»
Report: Former Vols RB Hurd visiting Baylor
»
Report: Mixon paid visit to Buccaneers
»
Teez Tabor says hamstring injury slowed runs
»
Virginia self-imposes sanctions for violation
»
Miller: Bills might be in love with QB Watson
»
Texans could be eyeing quarterback at No. 27
»
Report: Webb drawing 'legit' Rnd. 1 interest
»
Duke QB Thomas Sirk heading to East Carolina
