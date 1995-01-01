Brandon Snyder | Safety

Iowa redshirt junior S Brandon Snyder suffered a torn left ACL in practice on Thursday.

"He didn’t know he was injured until [later in] the day. He was sore and got an exam [which revealed the tear]," said Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz on Friday. The injury could cost the 6-foot-1, 210-pound starting free safety the whole of the 2017 season unless he turns in a rapid recovery. It is a brutal loss for the Hawkeyes, to say the least. Last season, Snyder recorded 85 tackles (3.0 for loss), three interceptions and three forced fumbles. As to who might replace him this coming season, junior Jake Gervase and sophomore Amani Hooker are expected to receive first cracks at winning the now-vacated gig. Ferentz would like to wait for the summer freshmen from the 2017 cycle to join the fray a few months down the road before a final decision on a starting replacement is made.