Jeff Mead | Wide Receiver

"Mead is looking to shift his game to the next level, something he's struggled to do the last two years with Oklahoma's WR depth and occasional mistakes when the ball was thrown his way," Vardeman wrote. The 6-foot-5, 187-pounder impressed during Saturday's spring game, catching two passes for 98 yards. The bulk of that came on a 70-yard touchdown grab. This past season, Mead caught 10 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns. There should be ample room to improve on those marks in 2017, as Oklahoma is looking to replace not only lead WR Dede Westbrook, but also running backs Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon. Lots of offensive touches available in Norman.