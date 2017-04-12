Malik Dear | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Granderson scratched from NYM lineup Wed.
Gardner exits game after hard collision at 1B
Todd Frazier scratched Wednesday due to flu
Zack Cozart (wrist) back in Reds' lineup Wed.
Gregory Polanco out of Pirates' lineup Wed.
Aledmys Diaz gets the day off Wednesday
Carpenter (back) returns to Cardinals' lineup
Matt Bush undergoing exam of right shoulder
Nats place Stephen Drew (hamstring) on DL
JD Martinez (foot) set to face pitching Wed.
Twins bench struggling Buxton versus Tigers
Rangers' Dyson blows three-run lead vs. LAA
Rams to pass on Greg Robinson's 2018 option
Rams likely to make Donald richest DEF player
Tony Romo yet to file retirement paperwork
49ers 'ready to give up' on RB Carlos Hyde?
'Odds are' Jets will trade Sheldon Richardson
Browns split on Garrett, Trubisky at No. 1?
Kirk Cousins: Next move up to the Redskins
Teams not yet 'close' to Sherman asking price
Ex-Ram Laurinaitis retiring after 8 seasons
Report: Johnathan Hankins visiting the Colts
Green-Beckham's Eagles roster spot in doubt
Galette seen 'striking another individual'
Kyrie Irving questionable to play vs. Raptors
Lillard, McCollum and Crabbe out vs. Pelicans
Thabo Sefolosha (groin) probable Wednesday
Millsap, Howard, Bazemore, THJ, Schroder out
Hayward, Favors, Hood will play Wednesday
Stanley Johnson starting, Morris to the bench
Jon Leuer starting, Ellenson to the bench
Gary Harris (foot) probable for Wednesday
Emmanuel Mudiay (ankle) questionable vs. OKC
Will Barton (foot) out Wednesday vs. OKC
Rajon Rondo (wrist) a game-time decision Weds
Marcin Gortat will play limited minutes Weds
DeBoer calls Thornton a game-time decision
Logan Couture (mouth) to be a game-time call
Marc Methot will be a game-time decision
Frederik Andersen 'good to go' for Thursday
Zach Werenski will return on Wednesday
Nikita Zaitsev (UBI) out for Game 1 vs. Caps
Doug Weight will stay on as Islanders' coach
Pavel Buchnevich might be kept out of Game 1
NHL announces Draft Lottery date and odds
Tomas Tatar will have shoulder surgery
Barbashev poised to center Blues' top line
Pacioretty suffers injury scare at practice
Solomito 2nd at Thompson, retains points lead
Zachem: Third at Thompson, third in points
Justin Bonsignore: Icebreaker 150 results
Vinny Miller: Music City 200 results
Pitkat: 8th at Thompson, gains in NWMT points
Matt Swanson: Icebreaker 150 results
Weatherman rocks Special Awards at Nashville
DNF for Andy Seuss in Icebreaker 150
Smith: A winner with BBBS Ford at Nashville
Eric Goodale: Icebreaker 150 results
Gus Dean: Music City 200 results
DNF for Rob Summers in Icebreaker 150
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
Ace buoys Kuchar to 67; joint clubhouse lead
Hagestad claims low amateur at 81st Masters
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
Garcia clings to share of lead with 70 in R3
MSU WR Malik Dear tears his ACL
QB Kizer: Kelly's assessment was 'the truth'
Exec: Reuben Foster a top two talent off tape
Norris ranks DL Chris Wormley No. 27 overall
Seahawks host Cal QB Davis Webb for visit
Rapsheet: Many scouts see Conley as CB 1a
Mayock: DeShone Kizer drops from QB1 to QB4
Bills owner and staff work out Pat Mahomes
Report: Browns considering Trubisky at No. 1
Report: Steelers 'love' Peppers at No. 30
Huskies HC Petersen extended through 2024
Cardinals brass dines with UNC QB Trubisky
Rooney trains but won't play in Belgium
Mane successfully undergoes knee surgery
Hull hope to hold on to prodigal Marco Silva
Ndidi fit for UCL quarterfinal first-leg
Noble suspended for two games
Morgan out for UCL clash says Shakespeare
Palace winger confident of a swift recovery
Bilic praying Byram injury is not serious
Pied back playing for Southampton's reserves
Puel lauds Tadic for recent improvement
Valencia's return expected for Europa League
Butland hoping for weekend return
Malik Dear | Wide Receiver
Team:
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
Mississippi State junior WR Malik Dear suffered a torn ACL in spring practices.
Dear seems likely to miss the season, but Bulldogs HC Dan Mullen isn't ready to concede that just yet. "It will be a while before we know where he’s at and whether or not he’d be available this season," Mullen said. "I think it will be well into August before we have an idea." If Dear missed the campaign, he'd take a redshirt and retain two years of eligibility. Dear had 23 receptions for 264 yards last season.
Apr 12 - 3:37 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
MSU WR Malik Dear tears his ACL
Apr 12 - 3:37 PM
More Malik Dear Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Adams
LSU
(1015)
2
D. Kizer
ND
(840)
3
D. Watson
CLE
(785)
4
J. Mixon
OK
(728)
5
L. Fournette
LSU
(693)
6
C. McCaffrey
STA
(648)
7
P. Mahomes
TTU
(619)
8
O. Melifonwu
CT
(593)
9
D. Webb
CAL
(590)
10
M. Trubisky
UNC
(582)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
Josh Norris and Evan Silva walk through the Lions' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 12
»
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
»
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
»
Norris: Top 50 Big Board
Apr 10
»
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 10
»
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 10
NFL Draft Headlines
»
MSU WR Malik Dear tears his ACL
»
QB Kizer: Kelly's assessment was 'the truth'
»
Exec: Reuben Foster a top two talent off tape
»
Norris ranks DL Chris Wormley No. 27 overall
»
Seahawks host Cal QB Davis Webb for visit
»
Rapsheet: Many scouts see Conley as CB 1a
»
Mayock: DeShone Kizer drops from QB1 to QB4
»
Bills owner and staff work out Pat Mahomes
»
Report: Browns considering Trubisky at No. 1
»
Report: Steelers 'love' Peppers at No. 30
»
Huskies HC Petersen extended through 2024
»
Cardinals brass dines with UNC QB Trubisky
