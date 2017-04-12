Malik Dear | Wide Receiver

Mississippi State junior WR Malik Dear suffered a torn ACL in spring practices.

Dear seems likely to miss the season, but Bulldogs HC Dan Mullen isn't ready to concede that just yet. "It will be a while before we know where he’s at and whether or not he’d be available this season," Mullen said. "I think it will be well into August before we have an idea." If Dear missed the campaign, he'd take a redshirt and retain two years of eligibility. Dear had 23 receptions for 264 yards last season.