Team: Rhode Island Rams
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 205

Former New Mexico redshirt junior QB JaJuan Lawson transferred to Rhode Island as a graduate.
Lawson could have skipped to an FBS program and played immediately due to his graduate status, but he'll instead drop to the FCS level in hopes of winning a starting gig immediately. Stuck behind Lamar Jordan on the depth chart, he barely played last year, going 3-of-5 for 54 yards. Jul 23 - 2:51 PM
Source: Rick White on Twitter
