Lawson could have skipped to an FBS program and played immediately due to his graduate status, but he'll instead drop to the FCS level in hopes of winning a starting gig immediately. Stuck behind Lamar Jordan on the depth chart, he barely played last year, going 3-of-5 for 54 yards.

New Mexico redshirt junior QB JaJuan Lawson will transfer as a graduate.

Lawson posted to social media that he plans on shifting down to the FCS level and hopes to make a decision on a final landing spot by the end of April. Lobos HC Bob Davie expressed support for the 6-foot, 205-pounder's decision, saying, "He’s been a totally unselfish guy, a good player that’s never really, quite honestly, gotten his opportunity to play." After taking a redshirt as a freshman in 2014, Johnson appeared in just four total games. Lamar Jordan looks like he is a near-lock to start for New Mexico this coming season barring injury.