Player Page

Quinten Dormady | Quarterback

Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/19/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 216

Latest News

Recent News

Tennessee junior QB Quinten Dormady is starting Monday's game against Georgia Tech.
Volunteers HC Butch Jones kept the media in the dark for the entire of preseason camp, but ultimately Dormady beat out redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano for starting honors. The 6-foot-4, 216-pounder ranked as Rivals' No. 13 pro-style quarterback for the 2015 cycle. Sep 4 - 8:09 PM
Source: Rocky Top News on Twitter
More Quinten Dormady Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 