Full Depth Charts
Quinten Dormady | Quarterback
Team:
Tennessee Volunteers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 2/19/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 216
Latest News
Recent News
Tennessee junior QB Quinten Dormady is starting Monday's game against Georgia Tech.
Volunteers HC Butch Jones kept the media in the dark for the entire of preseason camp, but ultimately Dormady beat out redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano for starting honors. The 6-foot-4, 216-pounder ranked as Rivals' No. 13 pro-style quarterback for the 2015 cycle.
Sep 4 - 8:09 PM
Source:
Rocky Top News on Twitter
Tennessee HC Butch Jones said of his quarterbacks competition, "We don't really need to name anyone (starter)."
"Why would we, right now at this point in time?" Jones asked, though he is also saying that he has a "pretty good idea." The two names in play, here, are junior Quinten Dormady and redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano. Jones indicated that regardless of who ends up taking the first snaps against Georgia Tech on Monday, he expects both quarterbacks to play this season depending on what the situation dictates.
Aug 31 - 2:19 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Tennessee QB coach Mike Canales would not offer up a leader in the team's quarterback competition.
The battle boils down to junior QB Quinten Dormady and redshirt freshman QB Jarrett Guarantano. By most accounts, Dormady was the sharper performer in the spring, but the Vols have refused to show their hand at the start of August camp. In mid-July, HC Butch Jones floated the possibility that the team could roll with two starters and Canales backed up that sentiment this week, saying, "If it takes two, it takes two. They understand we’re going to do what’s best for the team, and if that means playing two, we’ll play two."
Aug 1 - 6:20 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Tennessee head coach Butch Jones told media members he is not afraid to play two QBs this season.
In Fact, Jones took it one step further calling it a "good problem to have." Is it, Butch? After trotting out Joshua Dobbs year after year, Jones now finds himself without a dependable, go to starter at the most important position on the field. Expect the Vols to take a major step back thanks to an enormous amount of junior and senior talent departing for the NFL. Jones could be on the hot seat in December.
Jul 11 - 9:29 AM
Source:
Josh Ward on Twitter
Tennessee rolling with Quinten Dormady at QB
Sep 4 - 8:09 PM
Butch Jones: No need to name starting QB
Aug 31 - 2:19 PM
Canales remains vague on Vols QB starter
Aug 1 - 6:20 PM
Butch Jones won't rule out playing two QBs
Jul 11 - 9:29 AM
More Quinten Dormady Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Fournette
LSU
(800)
2
D. Law
UAB
(693)
3
D. Francois
FSU
(520)
4
A. Solomon
BAY
(495)
5
K. Hunt
TOL
(488)
6
S. Darnold
USC
(487)
7
D. Cook
FSU
(477)
8
J. Scarlett
UF
(450)
9
E. Elliott
OSU
(437)
10
J. Rosen
UCL
(419)
