Quinten Dormady | Quarterback Team: Tennessee Volunteers Age / DOB: (21) / 2/19/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 216

Latest News Recent News

Tennessee junior QB Quinten Dormady is starting Monday's game against Georgia Tech. Volunteers HC Butch Jones kept the media in the dark for the entire of preseason camp, but ultimately Dormady beat out redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano for starting honors. The 6-foot-4, 216-pounder ranked as Rivals' No. 13 pro-style quarterback for the 2015 cycle. Source: Rocky Top News on Twitter

Tennessee HC Butch Jones said of his quarterbacks competition, "We don't really need to name anyone (starter)." "Why would we, right now at this point in time?" Jones asked, though he is also saying that he has a "pretty good idea." The two names in play, here, are junior Quinten Dormady and redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano. Jones indicated that regardless of who ends up taking the first snaps against Georgia Tech on Monday, he expects both quarterbacks to play this season depending on what the situation dictates. Source: SEC Country

Tennessee QB coach Mike Canales would not offer up a leader in the team's quarterback competition. The battle boils down to junior QB Quinten Dormady and redshirt freshman QB Jarrett Guarantano. By most accounts, Dormady was the sharper performer in the spring, but the Vols have refused to show their hand at the start of August camp. In mid-July, HC Butch Jones floated the possibility that the team could roll with two starters and Canales backed up that sentiment this week, saying, "If it takes two, it takes two. They understand we’re going to do what’s best for the team, and if that means playing two, we’ll play two." Source: SEC Country