Pat Fitzgerald | Center

ESPN's Brett McMurphy reports that Northwestern HC Pat Fitzgerald has been awarded a contract extension which will keep him at the school for "at least the next 10 seasons."

The exact monetary and length figures for Fitzgerald's extension have not yet been disclosed. He has been manning the Northwestern ship since 2006 and has compiled a 77-62 record over the last 10 seasons. During the past campaign, the Wildcats finished 6-6 in the regular season before coming through with a win over Pitt in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.