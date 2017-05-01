Xavier Washington | Defensive End

Northwestern senior DE Xavier Washington has been suspended indefinitely after being charged with felony cocaine possession.

According to the Daily Northwestern, authorities in Evanston were alerted to an off-campus disturbance at 2:30 AM on Sunday morning, after which they arrested the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Washington for possession of a controlled substance (in this case, cocaine). In the short term, he has been suspended indefinitely, but given the seriousness of this charge, this arrest could potentially see him kicked off the team. Washington registered 38 tackles (7.5 for loss) and 4.5 sacks this past season. Those 4.5 sacks tied him for second-most on the team.