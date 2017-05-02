LaDarrius Jackson | Defensive End

South Florida redshirt junior DE LaDarrius Jackson was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and false imprisonment on Monday.

Jackson has been suspended indefinitely after allegedly forcing himself on a woman Monday afternoon. Regarding the false imprisonment charge, according to the police affidavit, the 6-foot-4, 245-pounder pushed "[the victim] into her room (and) she attempted to prevent him by placing her hands on the walls." Jackson is currently being held without bond. Both charges being levied against him are felony charges. Beyond announcing the indefinite suspension, South Florida has declined further comment on the incident, citing privacy laws.