Jaire Alexander | Cornerback

Louisville junior CB Jaire Alexander graded as the top returning player at his position last year, according to PFF.

Alexander tied Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick with a grade of 87.4, but Fitzpatrick is the one with huge expectations entering the 2017 season. Alexander reportedly clocked a 4.32 during spring testing at 5-foot-11 and 192-pounds. Keep an eye on the Cardinal this season, he could be the next Louisville prospect in line for a first-round selection.