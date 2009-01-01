Donovan Tate | Quarterback

Player Page

Team: Arizona Wildcats
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/27/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 200

Former MLB prospect Donovan Tate will walk on at Arizona as a freshman quarterback.
Tate was the No. 3 pick in the 2009 MLB amateur draft by the Padres. He hit just .226 in the minors and never advanced above High-A, though, and was suspended 50 games in 2011 for a violation of MLB's drug policy to boot. He will walk on at Arizona as a 26-year-old freshman. While Wildcats HC Rich Rodriguez referred to the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Tate as "the natural," it would be a surprise if Tate actually made any sort of real noise in August camp. May 4 - 5:54 PM
Source: ESPN.com
