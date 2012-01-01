Tavares Martin | Wide Receiver

Washington State junior WR Tavares Martin caught 10 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 52-23 win over Oregon State.

Martin sustained a possible injury to his left leg on a non-contact play in the second half, but this was otherwise a fantastic showing for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior. His first two touchdowns came on passes of 21 and two yards in the first and second quarters. He would come back out after halftime to haul in a 57-yard score in the third quarter. This is the kind of overall performance which we expected to see from Martin this season and one which he had not managed to put together until he faced the Beavers on Saturday. A home showdown with Nevada next weekend should allow him plenty more opportunities for big numbers so long as he is healthy enough to play in the contest.