Dez Fitzpatrick | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Team Roundup: Tigers
Oct 5
Dose: Diamonds Are Back
Oct 5
Team Roundup: Phillies
Oct 4
Postseason Dose: Yanks Advance
Oct 4
Fantasy MVPs & LVPs
Oct 4
Team Roundup: Giants
Oct 3
Final 2017 MLB Power Rankings
Oct 3
Postseason Dose: Going Wild
Oct 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bauer dominates as Indians shut out Yankees
Altuve homers three times in Astros' victory
Eduardo Nunez reinjures knee, carried off
Kipnis starts in CF and bats second in Gm. 1
SF, STL, Philly 'most aggressive' on Stanton
Doug Fister to start ALDS Game 3 vs. HOU
Hanley Ramirez not in lineup for ALDS Gm. 1
Eduardo Nunez (knee) at DH in ALDS Gm. 1
Scherzer (hamstring) won't start until Game 3
Gio Gonzalez to start NLDS Gm. 2 vs. Cubs
Reddick (back) in RF, hitting sixth in Game 1
Strasburg announced as NLDS Gm. 1 starter
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Week 5 Matchups
Oct 5
Matchups: Patriots at Bucs
Oct 5
Week 5 Rankings
Oct 5
Gurley, All or Nothing
Oct 5
Week 4 AFC Targets/Touches
Oct 5
Podcast: Wheels Up on TNF
Oct 5
Dose: Packed Injury Report
Oct 5
Week 5 Power Rankings
Oct 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dwayne Allen not targeted in Gronk's absence
Doug Martin goes 13/74/1 in 2017 unveiling
Winston struggles mightily in golden matchup
Brady manages one score in narrow road win
Report: Gronkowski expected back for Week 6
Doug Baldwin returns, gets in 'full' practice
C.J. Prosise (ankle) misses another practice
Michael Crabtree upgraded to 'full' practice
Rob Gronkowski (thigh) officially inactive
Week 6 return a possibility for Derek Carr?
Ajayi (knee) held out of Thursday's practice
Marcus Mariota (hamstring) yet to run
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
30-Deep Draft Overview
Oct 5
Oct. 5 Preseason Podcast
Oct 5
Oct. 4 Preseason Recap Podcast
Oct 4
Eastern Conference Busts
Oct 4
Risers and Fallers: Forwards
Oct 4
NBA Preseason DFS Podcast
Sep 30
Dominate Your Draft
Sep 30
Preseason News Recap Podcast
Sep 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Norman Powell scores 15 points in first half
Aaron Gordon post 17 and 10 in 20 minutes
Dennis Smith Jr. scores 13 in first half
DeMar DeRozan (rest) will not play vs. POR
Dame, CJ, Moe, Aminu & Nurkic starting
Nicolas Batum (left elbow) out 8-12 weeks
Pop to help make LMA more comfortable on O?
Rudy Gay (Achilles) will play against Kings
Dorian Finney-Smith (knee) out for Thursday
LeBron James (ankle) practices on Thursday
Iman Shumpert (foot) likely to miss 7-10 days
Nicolas Batum (elbow) undergoing an MRI
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 1
Oct 5
Dose: McDavid does it again
Oct 5
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Oct 4
Bye Weeks Stats Sites & RITHAC
Oct 4
Let's Get Underway
Oct 4
Rotoworld Staff Predictions
Oct 3
Roundtable Teaser
Oct 2
Podcast: Winnipeg Jets Preview
Oct 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Hartman has 5 pts in 10-1 win over PIT
Anthony Mantha has big night in win over MIN
Alex Ovechkin scores hat trick in shootout W
Matt Duchene has 1G, 1A in win over NYR
Carey Price looks solid in win over BUF
Charlie McAvoy nets 1G, 1A in win over NSH
David Backes diagnosed with diverticulitis
Sanheim to make NHL debut vs. Kings
Mike Sullivan confirms Niemi in goal tonight
Louis Domingue will start Thursday night
Ryan Getzlaf (LBI) is out for season opener
Vegas puts goalie Calvin Pickard on waivers
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 5
Caps After Dover (Fall)
Oct 4
Wrapup: Dover, DE & Las Vegas
Oct 1
Update: Dover (Fall)
Sep 30
DFS: Dover (Summer)
Sep 29
Chasing Dover (Fall)
Sep 28
Caps After New Hampshire (Fall
Sep 26
Wrapup: Loudon NH, Kentucky
Sep 24
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Matt Tifft Joins RCR's XFINITY 2018 lineup
Ryan Reed: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Penske and Snap-On agree to 5-year extension
Daniel Hemric returns to RCR in 2018
Corey LaJoie: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Gaughan: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Brandon Jones: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Charlotte
Daniel Hemric: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Austin Dillon pulling Charlotte Double Duty
Coby 7th at Stafford, retains points lead
Bonsignore: Runner-up in Whelen Mods points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Safeway Open
Oct 3
Safeway Open Preview
Oct 3
Web Rankings: The Finals 25
Oct 2
Alfred Dunhill Links Preview
Oct 2
Web Rankings: Grading The 25
Sep 29
Expert Picks: British Masters
Sep 26
Presidents Cup Preview
Sep 26
Schauffele wins at East Lake
Sep 25
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hoge heats up early to share Safeway R1 lead
Tyler Duncan shares the early lead in Napa
Defending champ Steele sets the Safeway pace
Glover goes low in R1 of the Safeway Open
Colsaerts joins Dunne at top in Dunhill Links
Dunne claims an early share of Dunhill lead
Hagy (wrist) WDs ahead of Safeway Open
Steele back in Napa for Safeway title defense
Past champ Bae returns after 104-week hiatus
Defending champion Hatton heads to Scotland
McIlroy ready to end poor year on Links high
Kitayama cards a 65 at Safeway Open Q
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Finley throws for 367 in victory over Cards
Fitzpatrick catches ten balls in loss to NCSU
Hines 220 total yards in victory over 'ville
Jackson inaccurate in upset loss to NC State
ND's Wimbush (foot) will play, may not start
Orgeron: Guice (knee) "did fine" at practice
Louisville WR Jaylen Smith (wrist) out Thurs.
Brandon Wimbush (foot) making progress
Markell Jones (knee) set to play on Saturday
Murray erupts for 5-188-2 receiving line
Keller Chryst (undisclosed) cleared for Sat.
Da'Shawn Hand (knee) ruled out for Saturday
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap - Week 7
Oct 5
Team News - Week 7
Sep 30
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 7
Sep 29
Late Fitness Check GW7
Sep 29
Stag's Take - Gameweek 7
Sep 28
Sean's Super Subs - Week 7
Sep 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW7
Sep 28
AM's Perfect XI - Week 7
Sep 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lanzini targeting full return after break
Cherries welcome back Wilson after 8 months
Foxes full-back out of the England squad
Batshuayi ready for starting chance
De Bruyne shakes off injury concern
Scott Malone pushing for left-back shirt
Conte explains absence of Moses against City
City's Kompany ruled out for Belgium
Van Dijk hints at winter exit from Saints
Lucky Lukaku suffers no serious damage
Morata much worse than initially thought
Terriers defender out for at least a month
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dez Fitzpatrick | Wide Receiver
Team:
Louisville Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 12/17/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Louisville freshman WR caught 10 passes for 134 yards in a 39-25 loss to North Carolina State on Thursday.
Fitzpatrick (6'2/200) once again impressed, although he wasn't able to find the end zone for just the second time this year. He made up for it by being quarterback Lamar Jackson's top target between the 20s, and he extended several drives with catches. Fitzpatrick will look to have the same numbers with a return to the end zone when the Cardinals take on Boston College next week.
Oct 6 - 12:10 AM
Louisville freshman WR Dez Fitzpatrick caught four passes for 95 yards and a touchdown in a 35-28 victory of Purdue on Saturday.
A 6-foot-2, 200-pound wideout, Fitzpatrick was praised all spring by Louisville Head Coach Bobby Petrino, and he made Petrino look smart Saturday night. His score was a 20-yard strike from Cardinals' QB Lamar Jackson to put Louisville up 32-28 in the fourth quarter. He also had a big 39-yard catch as well earlier in the game. It's only one game, but it was a good one, and Fitzpatrick looks like a potential impact freshman in the ACC.
Sep 2 - 11:38 PM
Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino praised redshirt freshman WR Dez Fitzpatrick as a spring standout.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder had nine catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals' spring game. "(Fitzpatrick) has a had a great week," Petrino said. "He's taken some huge strides. ... He's just a really good wide receiver. He understands how to run routes. He catches the ball with his hands. What I really like is how he runs after the catch. He broke some tackles today and took one down the sideline for a touchdown. He can catch the deep ball." Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson's receiving corps got a makeover this offseason. James Quick and Jamari Staples moved on, so Jaylen Smith, Seth Dawkins, JaQuay Savage, Fitzpatrick and a host of others will benefit from the space Jackson's otherworldly athleticism affords his teammates.
May 8 - 1:25 PM
Source:
Courier-Journal
Fitzpatrick catches ten balls in loss to NCSU
Oct 6 - 12:10 AM
Fitzpatrick impressive in first freshman debu
Sep 2 - 11:38 PM
UL WR Fitzpatrick opens eyes in the spring
May 8 - 1:25 PM
More Dez Fitzpatrick Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Freeman
OR
(937)
2
S. Darnold
USC
(803)
3
J. Rosen
UCL
(688)
4
D. Cook
FSU
(579)
5
E. Oliver
HOU
(487)
6
B. Wimbush
ND
(477)
7
J. Allen
WY
(471)
8
J. Chunn
TRO
(441)
9
D. Guice
LSU
(434)
10
W. Gallman
CLE
(426)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Louisville Cardinals Tickets
Headlines
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Wazzu heads to Oregon one week after upsetting USC and NC State eyes an upset of Louisville in this week's ATS predictions.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
»
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
»
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Finley throws for 367 in victory over Cards
»
Fitzpatrick catches ten balls in loss to NCSU
»
Hines 220 total yards in victory over 'ville
»
Jackson inaccurate in upset loss to NC State
»
ND's Wimbush (foot) will play, may not start
»
Orgeron: Guice (knee) "did fine" at practice
»
Louisville WR Jaylen Smith (wrist) out Thurs.
»
Brandon Wimbush (foot) making progress
»
Markell Jones (knee) set to play on Saturday
»
Murray erupts for 5-188-2 receiving line
»
Keller Chryst (undisclosed) cleared for Sat.
»
Da'Shawn Hand (knee) ruled out for Saturday
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved