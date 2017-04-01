Player Page

Dez Fitzpatrick | Wide Receiver

Team: Louisville Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (19) / 12/17/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200

Louisville freshman WR caught 10 passes for 134 yards in a 39-25 loss to North Carolina State on Thursday.
Fitzpatrick (6'2/200) once again impressed, although he wasn't able to find the end zone for just the second time this year. He made up for it by being quarterback Lamar Jackson's top target between the 20s, and he extended several drives with catches. Fitzpatrick will look to have the same numbers with a return to the end zone when the Cardinals take on Boston College next week. Oct 6 - 12:10 AM
