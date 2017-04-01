Dez Fitzpatrick | Wide Receiver Team: Louisville Cardinals Age / DOB: (19) / 12/17/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 200

Louisville freshman WR caught 10 passes for 134 yards in a 39-25 loss to North Carolina State on Thursday. Fitzpatrick (6'2/200) once again impressed, although he wasn't able to find the end zone for just the second time this year. He made up for it by being quarterback Lamar Jackson's top target between the 20s, and he extended several drives with catches. Fitzpatrick will look to have the same numbers with a return to the end zone when the Cardinals take on Boston College next week.

Louisville freshman WR Dez Fitzpatrick caught four passes for 95 yards and a touchdown in a 35-28 victory of Purdue on Saturday. A 6-foot-2, 200-pound wideout, Fitzpatrick was praised all spring by Louisville Head Coach Bobby Petrino, and he made Petrino look smart Saturday night. His score was a 20-yard strike from Cardinals' QB Lamar Jackson to put Louisville up 32-28 in the fourth quarter. He also had a big 39-yard catch as well earlier in the game. It's only one game, but it was a good one, and Fitzpatrick looks like a potential impact freshman in the ACC.