Ed Paris | Safety

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Studs & Duds
Sep 26
MLB Power Rankings: Week 26
Sep 26
MLB Live Chat
Sep 26
Daily Dose: Judgment Day
Sep 26
Hot Hitter Rundown
Sep 25
Daily Dose: Chasing McGwire
Sep 25
Most Disappointing Prospects
Sep 25
Last Minute Gambles
Sep 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Giolito won't make another start this season
Adam Jones (leg) out again Tuesday vs. PIT
Altuve (forearm) not in Astros lineup Tuesday
CarGo (shoulder) returns to Rox lineup Tues.
CT scan shows clean on Mookie Betts' wrist
Candelario (knee) back in Tigers lineup Tues.
Miguel Cabrera (back) out again on Tuesday
Moncada (shin) returns to White Sox lineup
Jose Abreu (shin) back in White Sox lineup
Yadi Molina (concussion) sitting out Tuesday
Aaron Hicks batting leadoff in return Tuesday
Murphy out of Nats' lineup again on Tuesday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 4
Sep 26
Week 3 NFC Targets/Touches
Sep 26
Waiver Wire: Week 4
Sep 26
Daily Dose: Dak Attack
Sep 26
Getting Defensive Week 4
Sep 25
Dynasty First Down Week 3
Sep 25
Cam Newton's Struggles
Sep 25
Dose: Week 3 Review
Sep 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
No charges in Jarvis Landry domestic case
Randall Cobb upgraded to 'full' on Tuesday
Orleans Darkwa (back) expects to play Week 4
Vernon's (ankle) MRI comes back negative
'Fins reinstate Lawrence Timmons for Week 4
Chris Johnson to make another start Week 4
Trent Richardson signs with Saskatchewan
LT Bakhtiari (hamstring) resumes practicing
Mike Daniels (hip) back at Packers practice
'No doubt' Smallwood will have bigger role
Chiefs send K Cairo Santos to injured reserve
John Brown worked out before MNF game
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Risers & Fallers: Guards
Sep 26
10 Things Doc's excited about
Sep 25
Eastern Conference Sleepers
Sep 24
Carmelo Anthony Trade Podcast
Sep 23
Sept. 22 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 22
NBA Draft Guide Preview
Sep 20
Sept. 19 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 19
A Notable Number for Each Team
Sep 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Zach LaVine won't take contact until November
Dwyane Wade nearing a deal with Cleveland
Denver in talks w/ Barton about an extension
T.J. Warren agrees to 4-year, $50M extension
Magic expecting a breakout season for Ingram
Rodney Hood wants to win Most Improved Player
Jabari Parker (knee) targeting February
Brook Lopez (back) may be limited at camp
Zach LaVine (knee) won't be reader for opener
Harrison Barnes expected to start at PF
Rick Carlisle unsure if Seth Curry will start
Robert Covington (knee) medically cleared
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Lightning Preview
Sep 26
Podcast: Blues Preview
Sep 25
Rotoworld Hockey Guide
Sep 25
Podcast: Sharks Preview
Sep 24
Podcast: Penguins Preview
Sep 23
Podcast: Flyers Preview
Sep 22
Podcast: Senators Preview
Sep 21
Experts League Draft Analysis
Sep 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Anders Bjork looks good for NHL spot
Louis Domingue injured in loss to Ducks
Andrew Desjardins suspended 2 preseason games
Jonathan Drouin day-to-day with UBI
Blues' Robby Fabbri re-injures his knee
Oliver Ekman-Larsson injured on Saturday
Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry back together
Tom Wilson suspended two pre-season games
Steen likley to start the season on IR
Stamkos impressive in return to game action
Karlsson looks good skating Saturday
Report: NHL to get Lupul to take 2nd physical
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Loudon NH, Kentucky
Sep 24
DFS: New Hampshire (Summer)
Sep 22
Chasing New Hampshire (Fall)
Sep 20
Caps After Chicagoland
Sep 19
Wrapup: Chicagoland Speedway
Sep 17
Update: Chicagoland
Sep 16
Chasing Chicagoland
Sep 13
Caps After Richmond (Fall)
Sep 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Dave Sapienza: F.W. Webb 100 results
Poole runner-up in Kentucky Speedway NXS race
DNF in Crosley 150 for Codie Rohrbaugh
Ty Majeski ARCA Racing Crosley 150 results
Matt Swanson: F.W. Webb 100 results
Matt Tifft: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 results
Travis Braden ARCA Racing Crosley 150 results
Chase Purdy: DNF in Crosley 150
Sauter: Second in NCWTS points after Loudon
Matt Crafton: 6th at Loudon, 3rd in points
Ben Rhodes: 7th at Loudon, 4th in points
Austin Cindric: 8th at Loudon, 5th in points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: British Masters
Sep 26
Presidents Cup Preview
Sep 26
Schauffele wins at East Lake
Sep 25
British Masters Preview
Sep 25
Expert Picks: East Lake
Sep 19
TOUR Championship Preview
Sep 19
Leishman wins BMW wire-to-wire
Sep 18
Portugal Masters Preview
Sep 18
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Will McIlroy coast or contest at Close House?
Kisner stalls out to inward 36; finishes T3
Thomas runner-up at East Lake; wins FedExCup
Rookie Schauffele wins TOUR Championship
Henley fires day-low bogey-free 65 for T3
Bjerregaard claims the 2017 Portugal Masters
Casey takes 2-shot lead at East Lake; R3 65
Rookie Schauffele joins clubhouse lead; R3 65
Kisner posts 10-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Bjerregaard has narrow Portugal Masters lead
Simpson makes it three atop East Lake board
Casey (-7) joins top spot at East Lake; R2 67
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Burnett (undisclosed) not practicing Tuesday
Five-star G Salyer to sign on December 20
S Paris (knee) out for the rest of the season
QB Hill (ACL) out for the rest of the season
WR Grant (leg) probable to return vs. OSU
Leach on Darnold: Not an NFL-caliber QB today
Jeremiah: Barkley better than Elliot
Nevada to start QB Gangi against Fresno St.
WR Brown (knee) to be a game-time decision
Guice (knee) ruled out for Saturday vs. Troy
Nine Gators face felony charges in fraud case
UW loses McClatcher (ankle) for the season
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter - Week 7
Sep 26
FPL Draft Recap - Week 6
Sep 25
Team News - Week 6
Sep 23
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 6
Sep 22
Late Fitness Check GW6
Sep 22
Stag's Take - Gameweek 6
Sep 21
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW6
Sep 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 6
Sep 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Barry sets all-time PL appearances record
Brighton to appeal Hemed's FA charge
Watford starlet set for another knee scan
Eriksen back for GW7 after a bout of illness
Alexandre Lacazette powers Arsenal to win
Mesut Ozil out of the starting XI again
Rodriguez denied a penalty as Albion fall
Hemed lifts Brighton over Newcastle 1-0
Everton scrape past Swans despite injuries
Coutinho returns to lineup with a goal
Jamie Vardy up and down in 3-2 loss to Reds
Huddersfield draw Burnley at Turf Moor
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ed Paris | Safety
Team:
LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/29/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 203
Latest News
Recent News
LSU senior S Ed Paris (knee) will miss the remainder of the season.
Paris suffered a significant knee injury in practice last week and subsequently underwent surgery. HC Ed Orgeron is "hopeful" that Paris will be granted a medical redshirt. Paris was a rotational DB for the Tigers.
Sep 26 - 4:36 PM
Source:
Baton Rouge Advocate
LSU senior S Ed Paris, a converted CB, heads into summer camp as a starter.
The former four-star recruit had only two starts and 17 tackles across his first three years for the Tigers as a corner. Shifted to safety, Paris now appears to be the heir apparent to departed All-American Jamal Adams. "That’s a natural spot for him," LSU football coach Ed Orgeron said of playing Paris at safety. "I didn’t think corner was a natural spot. I think he’ll do fine at safety." Paris is an NFL prospect to keep tabs on.
May 10 - 4:13 PM
Source:
SEC Country
S Paris (knee) out for the rest of the season
Sep 26 - 4:36 PM
Converted CB Paris may be Adams' heir at S
May 10 - 4:13 PM
More Ed Paris Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Barkley
PSU
(1189)
2
D. Guice
LSU
(988)
3
J. Allen
WY
(671)
4
J. Rosen
UCL
(533)
5
B. Rypien
BSU
(529)
6
A. Richards
MIA
(525)
7
T. Huntley
UT
(480)
8
D. Whaley
ARK
(471)
9
R. Jones II
USC
(456)
10
W. Speight
MCH
(455)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
LSU Tigers Tickets
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
We examine the Curious Case of Courtland Sutton while diving into Week 5's most intriguing match-ups.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
»
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Burnett (undisclosed) not practicing Tuesday
»
Five-star G Salyer to sign on December 20
»
S Paris (knee) out for the rest of the season
»
QB Hill (ACL) out for the rest of the season
»
WR Grant (leg) probable to return vs. OSU
»
Leach on Darnold: Not an NFL-caliber QB today
»
Jeremiah: Barkley better than Elliot
»
Nevada to start QB Gangi against Fresno St.
»
WR Brown (knee) to be a game-time decision
»
Guice (knee) ruled out for Saturday vs. Troy
»
Nine Gators face felony charges in fraud case
»
UW loses McClatcher (ankle) for the season
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved