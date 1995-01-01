Ed Paris | Safety

LSU senior S Ed Paris, a converted CB, heads into summer camp as a starter.

The former four-star recruit had only two starts and 17 tackles across his first three years for the Tigers as a corner. Shifted to safety, Paris now appears to be the heir apparent to departed All-American Jamal Adams. "That’s a natural spot for him," LSU football coach Ed Orgeron said of playing Paris at safety. "I didn’t think corner was a natural spot. I think he’ll do fine at safety." Paris is an NFL prospect to keep tabs on.