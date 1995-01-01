Player Page

Ed Paris | Safety

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/29/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 203

Latest News

Recent News

LSU senior S Ed Paris (knee) will miss the remainder of the season.
Paris suffered a significant knee injury in practice last week and subsequently underwent surgery. HC Ed Orgeron is "hopeful" that Paris will be granted a medical redshirt. Paris was a rotational DB for the Tigers. Sep 26 - 4:36 PM
Source: Baton Rouge Advocate
More Ed Paris Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 