Greg Dortch | Wide Receiver Team: Wake Forest Demon Deacons Age / DOB: (19) / 5/29/1998 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 160

Latest News Recent News

Wake Forest redshirt freshman WR Greg Dortch had 10 catches for 110 yards in a 26-19 loss to FSU on Saturday. He also had four carries for seven yards. Outside of QB John Wolford running around, Dortch is the Demon Deacons' best source of offense. The second-year freshman has posted an eye-opening 30-352-5 line during Wake Forest's 4-1 start.

Wake Forest redshirt freshman WR Greg Dortch had four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's win over Utah State. After redshirting his first year on campus, the 5-foot-9, 160-pounder has made an immediate impact for an offense that desperately needs playmakers. He's caught at least four balls in each of the team's first three games. Dortch owns a respectable 14-179-4 line.