Player Page

Greg Dortch | Wide Receiver

Team: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Age / DOB:  (19) / 5/29/1998
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 160

Latest News

Recent News

Wake Forest redshirt freshman WR Greg Dortch had 10 catches for 110 yards in a 26-19 loss to FSU on Saturday.
He also had four carries for seven yards. Outside of QB John Wolford running around, Dortch is the Demon Deacons' best source of offense. The second-year freshman has posted an eye-opening 30-352-5 line during Wake Forest's 4-1 start. Sep 30 - 7:37 PM
More Greg Dortch Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 