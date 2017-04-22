Evan Shirreffs | Quarterback

Miami QB coach Jon Richt said that redshirt sophomore QB Evan Shirreffs and redshirt junior QB Malik Rossier are currently leading the competition to start.

Richt explained that "as far as day to day, if we had to start right now, yeah, those two older guys are ready. They’ve been in the system for a year and a half." He noted that while highly-anticipated true freshman QB N'Kosi Perry possesses an "unbelievable talent base," Perry still understandably takes a little more time to process the field than the more experienced Shirreffs and Rossier.