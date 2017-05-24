Player Page

Darta Lee | Guard

Team: Illinois Fighting Illini
Age / DOB:  (18) / 6/18/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 320

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith dismissed sophomore G Darta Lee.
Lee was one of three players dismissed from the program after being charged with home invasion and robbery. Each faces a mandatory prison sentence of 4-15 years on each count if found guilty. Lee was the first true freshman offensive lineman to start a season opener for Illinois in 20 years. May 25 - 1:25 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
