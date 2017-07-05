Player Page

Dallas Goedert | Tight End

Team: South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 250

SI's Bruce Feldman writes that you can expect South Dakota State senior TE Dallas Goedert "to light up the NFL Combine next winter."
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Goedert vertical jumps 36 inches, broad-jumps 9’9 ½", runs the 40 in 4.65, power cleans 380 and benches 380. CBS Sports' Dane Brugler listed Goedert as one of his top-10 TE prospects for the 2018 NFL Draft. Goedert had 92 receptions for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. Jul 22 - 1:46 PM
Source: SI
