Dallas Goedert | Tight End

SI's Bruce Feldman writes that you can expect South Dakota State senior TE Dallas Goedert "to light up the NFL Combine next winter."

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Goedert vertical jumps 36 inches, broad-jumps 9’9 ½", runs the 40 in 4.65, power cleans 380 and benches 380. CBS Sports' Dane Brugler listed Goedert as one of his top-10 TE prospects for the 2018 NFL Draft. Goedert had 92 receptions for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns last year.