Trey Ragas | Running Back Team: Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 223

Louisiana-Lafayette redshirt freshman RB Trey Ragas ran for two scores and 73 yards in a 24-7 victory over Texas State on Thursday. Ragas (5'11/223) was the bellcow for the Ragin' Cajuns on Thursday, as Elijah Mitchell (foot) was unavailable. His long run was only 11 yards, but he kept the chains moving and found the end zone twice. Both of his scores were in the first quarter, the aforementioned 11-yarder, and a two-yarder to make it 14-0 Louisiana-Lafayette. Ragas has earned more carries going forward, starting next week with Arkansas State.

Louisiana-Lafayette redshirt freshman RB Trey Ragas rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 21-16 win over Idaho. Ragas (5'11/223) scored on a tough little run up the middle in the second quarter. He's been an incredibly consistent offensive performer this season, scoring touchdowns in all five of Louisiana-Lafayette's games and posting at least 75 yards rushing in each of his last four contests. Overall, Ragas has rushed for 453 yards and five touchdowns.

Louisiana-Lafayette redshirt freshman RB Trey Ragas (shoulder) will travel with the team to Tulsa this weekend. HC Mark Hudspeth didn't offer much more than that. If Ragas can't go, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Wright would be in line to receive more touches. Ragas had four carries for 61 yards and a score in the opener. He suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle during fall camp last year and missed the entire season. A three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals, Ragas was hoping to replace Elijah McGuire this fall. Source: Tim Buckley on Twitter