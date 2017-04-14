Player Page

Trey Ragas | Running Back

Team: Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 223

Latest News

Recent News

Louisiana-Lafayette redshirt freshman RB Trey Ragas ran for two scores and 73 yards in a 24-7 victory over Texas State on Thursday.
Ragas (5'11/223) was the bellcow for the Ragin' Cajuns on Thursday, as Elijah Mitchell (foot) was unavailable. His long run was only 11 yards, but he kept the chains moving and found the end zone twice. Both of his scores were in the first quarter, the aforementioned 11-yarder, and a two-yarder to make it 14-0 Louisiana-Lafayette. Ragas has earned more carries going forward, starting next week with Arkansas State. Oct 12 - 10:37 PM
More Trey Ragas Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 