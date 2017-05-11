Player Page

Braylin Scott | Safety

Team: Colorado State Rams
Age / DOB:  (19) / 9/27/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 185

Latest News

Recent News

Colorado State junior S Braylin Scott was arrested and charged with three counts of felony burglary on Wednesday.
An arrest warrant was issued for Scott on May 2 in relation to a robbery on April 11. He faces the following felony charges: Burglary of a dwelling, theft of property valued at $5,000-$20,000 and felony burglary. No further information is available as to the specific incident at this juncture. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has been suspended indefinitely in the wake of his arrest. Last season, he recorded 39 tackles while picking off a team-high three passes. He did not participate in spring practice due to his continued recovery from a broken wrist and was not listed on the two-deep depth chart released after the team's spring game on April 22. May 11 - 7:00 PM
Source: The Coloradoan
More Braylin Scott Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 