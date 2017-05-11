Braylin Scott | Safety

Colorado State junior S Braylin Scott was arrested and charged with three counts of felony burglary on Wednesday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Scott on May 2 in relation to a robbery on April 11. He faces the following felony charges: Burglary of a dwelling, theft of property valued at $5,000-$20,000 and felony burglary. No further information is available as to the specific incident at this juncture. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has been suspended indefinitely in the wake of his arrest. Last season, he recorded 39 tackles while picking off a team-high three passes. He did not participate in spring practice due to his continued recovery from a broken wrist and was not listed on the two-deep depth chart released after the team's spring game on April 22.