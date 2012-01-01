Kenan Jones | Wide Receiver

LSU received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 WR Kenan Jones.

This is Jones' second commitment to LSU. He had previously pledged to the program in January before taking a step back to reopen his recruitment. This time around, he was also considering joining Florida State. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 237 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Scout.com's Gabe Brooks refers to Jones as "a strong, physical receiver, especially after the catch, where he maximizes his touches as often as possible" and adds that he "combines that run-after-catch strength with impressive long speed."