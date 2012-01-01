Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four-star WR Simmons off to Virginia Tech
Tech's Giles narrows choice to three programs
LSU lands pledge from four-star WR Jones
Illinois DC Nickerson undergoes appendectomy
Tennessee lands four-star QB Adrian Martinez
Memphis extends HC Mike Norvell through '21
Sooners OC Riley on RB Anderson: He's a freak
Allen has thrown ball 85 yards, runs 4.61s 40
USF boots DE after 2nd sexual assault charge
UNC confirms signing of ex-LSU QB Harris
Lincoln Riley's contract extended through '19
CSU S Scott arrested on burglary charges
Darryle Simmons | Wide Receiver
Team:
Virginia Tech Hokies
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 197
Latest News
Recent News
Virginia Tech received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 WR Darryle Simmons.
"The coaches haven't told me I would start but I will have a chance to compete for a spot on," Simmons said, adding that "[i]t's a big opportunity that I won't let go to waste." The 6-foot-2, 197-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 194 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Outlet analyst Adam Friedman writes that Simmons "has a huge catch radius and is an effective receiver over the middle and down the field" and believes that "his ability to consistently get open and create separation will add a new facet to the Hokies offense."
May 14 - 3:49 PM
Source:
Rivals
Four-star WR Simmons off to Virginia Tech
May 14 - 3:49 PM
More Darryle Simmons Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Virginia Tech Hokies Tickets
