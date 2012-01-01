Darryle Simmons | Wide Receiver

Virginia Tech received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 WR Darryle Simmons.

"The coaches haven't told me I would start but I will have a chance to compete for a spot on," Simmons said, adding that "[i]t's a big opportunity that I won't let go to waste." The 6-foot-2, 197-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 194 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Outlet analyst Adam Friedman writes that Simmons "has a huge catch radius and is an effective receiver over the middle and down the field" and believes that "his ability to consistently get open and create separation will add a new facet to the Hokies offense."