Ben Bryant | Quarterback

2018 three-star QB Ben Bryant claims Wisconsin pulled its scholarship offer after he posted news of an offer from Georgia on social media.

Bryant committed to Paul Chryst‘s Badgers on Dec. 7, 2016. His side of the story can be found in a Twitter post located at the link below. The short version is that Wisconsin yanked its offer when Bryant publicly reported that Georgia had made him an offer. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder is the No. 21 dual-threat quarterback in the country, per Rivals.