Gunnar Hoak | Quarterback

Team: Kentucky Wildcats
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 200

Kentucky redshirt freshman QB Gunnar Hoak completed 16-of-24 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns in the spring game.
Per ESPN's Edward Aschoff, Hoak was the Wildcats' most improved player this spring. Hoak has come out of nowhere to position himself prominently in this summer's quarterback derby. Until this spring, Hoak was an afterthought on the depth chart behind starter Stephen Johnson and former starter Drew Barker, who's rehabbing. But Johnson struggled mightily this spring and Barker still isn't 100-percent, which, given his spring success, has put Hoak in a position to be viewed as a legitimate contender for the starting QB gig. May 15 - 5:04 PM
