Alex Bookser | Guard

Pitt redshirt junior G Alex Bookser faces a litany of legal charges, including driving under the influence, after being arrested Sunday.

He was also charged with reckless driving, careless driving, an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, an accident involving damage to an unattended vehicle, failure to drive at a safe speed, failure to obey stop signs or yield signs and operating a vehicle without an official certificate. Bookser is the returning starter at left guard. "We are extremely disappointed in the circumstances Alex put himself in, and others, because of his poor decision making," Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. "He has expressed to me his extreme regret and disappointment in himself. Alex understands the importance of accountability when a mistake of this gravity is made. We are committed, as is Alex, to ensuring his actions and judgment will be better moving forward." The way that's worded leads us to believe that Bookser isn't in jeopardy at this time of getting booted off the team. Bookser's preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.