Drake Harris | Cornerback

The 6-foot-4, 188-pounder was a consensus top-100 basketball recruit in high school before he decided to focus solely on the gridiron. He would have two seasons of eligibility remaining for the basketball team. It seems that Harris wouldn't count towards the hoops teams' scholarship allotment this year; for clerical reasons, he'd still count against football.

Michigan redshirt sophomore WR Drake Harris will switch to CB.

Harris is listed at 6-foot-4 and 188-pounds, an odd build at any position but especially at corner. Harris started one game in 2016, however, he only has eight catches for 50 yards to his name. The Wolverines lost a number of defensive backs to the NFL, so that part of the team will look quite different in 2017.