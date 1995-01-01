Player Page

Drake Harris | Cornerback

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/23/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 188

Michigan redshirt sophomore WR/CB Drake Harris is planning on joining Michigan's basketball team for the upcoming season.
The 6-foot-4, 188-pounder was a consensus top-100 basketball recruit in high school before he decided to focus solely on the gridiron. He would have two seasons of eligibility remaining for the basketball team. It seems that Harris wouldn't count towards the hoops teams' scholarship allotment this year; for clerical reasons, he'd still count against football. Sep 20 - 1:20 PM
