Full Depth Charts
Drake Harris | Cornerback
Team:
Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/23/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 188
Latest News
Recent News
Michigan redshirt sophomore WR/CB Drake Harris is planning on joining Michigan's basketball team for the upcoming season.
The 6-foot-4, 188-pounder was a consensus top-100 basketball recruit in high school before he decided to focus solely on the gridiron. He would have two seasons of eligibility remaining for the basketball team. It seems that Harris wouldn't count towards the hoops teams' scholarship allotment this year; for clerical reasons, he'd still count against football.
Sep 20 - 1:20 PM
Source:
chatsports.com
Michigan redshirt sophomore WR Drake Harris will switch to CB.
Harris is listed at 6-foot-4 and 188-pounds, an odd build at any position but especially at corner. Harris started one game in 2016, however, he only has eight catches for 50 yards to his name. The Wolverines lost a number of defensive backs to the NFL, so that part of the team will look quite different in 2017.
May 16 - 8:45 AM
Source:
Drake Harris on Twitter
Wolverines CB/WR Harris wants to play hoops
Sep 20 - 1:20 PM
Michigan WR Drake Harris switching to CB
May 16 - 8:45 AM
More Drake Harris Player News
