Nate Howard | Defensive End

Howard was arrested on Wednesday night after a traffic stop by campus police and has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no vehicle registration. No further details as to the exact circumstance of the arrest have surfaced at this juncture. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder was scheduled for a preliminary court appearance for Thursday afternoon. He is expected to be a potential impact lineman for the Tigers this coming season, though his legal troubles could throw a wrench into that.

ESPN's Edward Aschoff believes Missouri junior DE Nate Howard (knee) can help ease some of the burden left by Charles Harris' departure.

Howard had a promising freshman season in 2015, logging 12 tackles and two TFL. A knee injury stole most of his 2016 campaign, but he looks no worse for the wear. Aschoff writes that Howard "looked good during spring practice."