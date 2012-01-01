Player Page

Nate Howard | Defensive End

Team: Missouri Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 240

Missouri junior DE Nate Howard has been suspended indefinitely following a Wednesday night arrest.
Howard was arrested on Wednesday night after a traffic stop by campus police and has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no vehicle registration. No further details as to the exact circumstance of the arrest have surfaced at this juncture. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder was scheduled for a preliminary court appearance for Thursday afternoon. He is expected to be a potential impact lineman for the Tigers this coming season, though his legal troubles could throw a wrench into that. Jun 15 - 4:14 PM
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch
