Manny Rugamba | Cornerback

Rugamba will serve his punishment for an unspecified violation of team rules. A projected 2017 starter who started three games last year, Pro Football Focus ranked Rugamba as the top returning corner in the Big Ten. Per Ferentz, redshirt sophomore Michael Ojemudia will start in Rugamba's place in Week 1. Unfortunately for the Hawkeyes, they're set to play Wyoming and All-American candidate Josh Allen.

Iowa sophomore CB Manny Rugamba has recovered from the broken collarbone he suffered at the end of the 2016 season.

Rugamba broke his collarbone against Nebraska and subsequently sat out the Hawkeyes' bowl loss to Florida while recovering. The injury marked a premature end to what had been a nice freshman campaign for the 6-foot, 172-pounder, who logged 19 tackles and a pair of interceptions in 12 games. Iowa is hoping to see him step up as a leader during the coming season with Desmond King moving on to the NFL.