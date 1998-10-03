Player Page

Manny Rugamba | Cornerback

Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Age / DOB:  (19) / 3/10/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 172

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz announced that he's suspended sophomore CB Manny Rugamba for one game.
Rugamba will serve his punishment for an unspecified violation of team rules. A projected 2017 starter who started three games last year, Pro Football Focus ranked Rugamba as the top returning corner in the Big Ten. Per Ferentz, redshirt sophomore Michael Ojemudia will start in Rugamba's place in Week 1. Unfortunately for the Hawkeyes, they're set to play Wyoming and All-American candidate Josh Allen. Aug 22 - 3:07 PM
Source: Land of 10
