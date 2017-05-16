Garland Owens | Tight End

Former Boston College basketball player Garland Owens transferred to Maryland.

Owens intends to join the football team and play tight end for his fifth season of eligibility. In so doing, he's become the first ever basketball player to transfer to Maryland to play football for the Terps. The hardcourt-to-TE transition has been popularized in recent years; Baylor, San Jose State, Western Kentucky and LSU are all also attempting to use basketball players on the gridiron in 2017.