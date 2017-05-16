Player Page

Garland Owens | Tight End

Team: Maryland Terrapins
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 222

Latest News

Recent News

Former Boston College basketball player Garland Owens transferred to Maryland.
Owens intends to join the football team and play tight end for his fifth season of eligibility. In so doing, he's become the first ever basketball player to transfer to Maryland to play football for the Terps. The hardcourt-to-TE transition has been popularized in recent years; Baylor, San Jose State, Western Kentucky and LSU are all also attempting to use basketball players on the gridiron in 2017. May 17 - 1:14 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
More Garland Owens Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 