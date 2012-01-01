Quinton Baker | Running Back

Four Western Kentucky players, including sophomore RB Quinton Baker, were charged with first-degree complicity to wanton endangerment, fourth-degree complicity to assault and third-degree criminal trespass.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Xavier Lane, redshirt freshman linebacker Tyler Obee and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Cecil Stallings were the other three indicted on those specific charged following an investigation into an alleged assault outside of a frat house. The wanton endangerment charge is a felony, the other charges are misdemeanors. In addition, WKU senior defensive lineman Chris Johnson and redshirt freshman wide receiver Jahcour Pearson were charged with third-degree criminal trespass in conjunction with the incident. All six have been indefinitely suspended from the football team. Baker was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team after posting 575 rushing yards last year. Johnson, meanwhile, posted 12.5 tackles for loss in 2016.