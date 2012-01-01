Ron Tatum | Defensive End

First big fish to land for freshly-minted Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley. And from a Big 12 rival who has been rolling on the recruiting front this cycle, at that. Rivals ranks Tatum as the No. 152 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Outlet analyst Josh Helmholdt is sky-high on the 6-foot-5, 269-pounder ability to rush the passer at speed. One last note on OU's recruiting -- unlike Tom Herman, who struggled to gain momentum at the end of the 2017 cycle after being hired by the Longhorns, Riley has a full half-year to work with before December's signing period. That runway should prove helpful.

Rivals recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt singled out Texas three-star 2018 verbal DE commit Ron Tatum as one of the fastest rising prospects in the Midwest.

"The Texas commit was so dominant he made it look too easy at times (at a camp earlier this spring)," Helmholdt writes. "He has the frame to punch with offensive linemen, but his speed rush is still his best trait, which is impressive at 270 pounds." The Texas pledge ranks as Rivals' No. 6 strongside defensive end in the state of Oklahoma.