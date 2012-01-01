Player Page

Ron Tatum | Defensive End

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 269

Texas four-star 2018 verbal DE commit Ron Tatum flipped to Oklahoma.
First big fish to land for freshly-minted Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley. And from a Big 12 rival who has been rolling on the recruiting front this cycle, at that. Rivals ranks Tatum as the No. 152 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Outlet analyst Josh Helmholdt is sky-high on the 6-foot-5, 269-pounder ability to rush the passer at speed. One last note on OU's recruiting -- unlike Tom Herman, who struggled to gain momentum at the end of the 2017 cycle after being hired by the Longhorns, Riley has a full half-year to work with before December's signing period. That runway should prove helpful. Jun 13 - 5:34 PM
Source: Ron Tatum on Twitter
