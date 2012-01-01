Player Page

George Takacs | Tight End

Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 235

Notre Dame received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 TE George Takacs.
"He is a big target with good hands and the ability to adjust and make catches outside his frame," writes ESPN's Craig Haubert, "and he has the physical stature and the strength to develop into a strong contributor as an in-line blocker." The analyst compares the 6-foot-6, 236-pounder to Stanford TE Dalton Schultz due to similarly impressive athletic measureables. On the ESPN 300, Takacs lands at No. 176 overall. Jun 15 - 5:01 PM
Source: ESPN Insider
