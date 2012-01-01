George Takacs | Tight End

"He is a big target with good hands and the ability to adjust and make catches outside his frame," writes ESPN's Craig Haubert, "and he has the physical stature and the strength to develop into a strong contributor as an in-line blocker." The analyst compares the 6-foot-6, 236-pounder to Stanford TE Dalton Schultz due to similarly impressive athletic measureables. On the ESPN 300, Takacs lands at No. 176 overall.

Rivals recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy tagged uncommitted three-star 2018 TE George Takacs as one of the fastest rising players in the state of Florida.

Takacs scooped up MVP honors at a Rivals 3 Stripe Camp earlier this spring, with Cassidy noting that the 6-foot-6, 236-pounder "turned heads." The analyst writes that Takacs "has the size to block nearly anyone he’s tasked with blocking but also flashes incredible quickness for a prospect of his size." The Naples, Florida, native ranks as Rivals' No. 35 tight end for the 2018 cycle.