NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Irish land pledge from four-star TE Takacs
Missouri DE Howard suspended indefinitely
Jeremiah comps Arden Key to Jason Taylor
Ex-NFL DE: Key bests Garrett as a pass rusher
OU disciplines Mayfield for February arrest
Mumme: I turned Ed Orgeron into the NCAA
FAU's top WR Woods arrested & suspended
Ex-ND OL Boudreaux transfers to UCF
Riley hires former mentor Ruffin McNeill
Saban: Retirement talk 'scares me to death'
DJ: Allen a rich man's mashup of Flacco/Wentz
MSU confirms that Peat won't return to team
George Takacs | Tight End
Team:
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 235
Latest News
Recent News
Notre Dame received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 TE George Takacs.
"He is a big target with good hands and the ability to adjust and make catches outside his frame," writes ESPN's Craig Haubert, "and he has the physical stature and the strength to develop into a strong contributor as an in-line blocker." The analyst compares the 6-foot-6, 236-pounder to Stanford TE Dalton Schultz due to similarly impressive athletic measureables. On the ESPN 300, Takacs lands at No. 176 overall.
Jun 15 - 5:01 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Rivals recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy tagged uncommitted three-star 2018 TE George Takacs as one of the fastest rising players in the state of Florida.
Takacs scooped up MVP honors at a Rivals 3 Stripe Camp earlier this spring, with Cassidy noting that the 6-foot-6, 236-pounder "turned heads." The analyst writes that Takacs "has the size to block nearly anyone he’s tasked with blocking but also flashes incredible quickness for a prospect of his size." The Naples, Florida, native ranks as Rivals' No. 35 tight end for the 2018 cycle.
May 19 - 6:43 PM
Source:
Rivals
Irish land pledge from four-star TE Takacs
Jun 15 - 5:01 PM
Three-star TE George Takacs a recruit on rise
May 19 - 6:43 PM
More George Takacs Player News
