Jaylin Dickerson | Safety

Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 180

South Carolina freshman S Jaylin Dickerson will miss the 2017 season due to a shoulder injury.
"He had a wonderful spring and was going to be a contributor to our team this year," said HC Will Muschamp. "It hurts us, especially at a place where we need some depth and a good football player, and that’s what he is." Dickerson (6'1/180) is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair nerve damage in the shoulder. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school during the most recent recruiting cycle. Aug 13 - 12:52 PM
Source: The State
