Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Travis Shaw (foot) expected to return Tues.
McCutchen (knee) back in lineup on Sunday
George Springer getting the day off vs. TEX
Window expires on Ian Kinsler waiver claim
SD signs manager Andy Green to extension
Brent Suter to DL with strained rotator cuff
Miguel Cabrera (back, hip) out of lineup Sun.
Nats put Bryce Harper (knee) on disabled list
Yoenis Cespedes getting the day off Sunday
Morales (illness) returns to Blue Jays lineup
Kipnis (hamstring) remains sidelined Sunday
Longoria (thumb) back in Rays lineup Sunday
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
SC frosh S Dickerson (shoulder) done for year
FAU reinstates WR Kamrin Solomon
Shyne (undisclosed) to miss extended action
Oft-injured RB Warren suffers concussion
Memphis WR Sam Craft suffers torn ACL
Michigan reinstates WR Grant Perry
Vols QB Guarantano takes personal leave
Jared Cornelius (back) off 105-man roster
Joel Klatt predicts Heisman for Mason Rudolph
Washington (hernia) hoping to avoid surgery
Texas RT Rodriguez out indefinitely (ankle)
Spartans AD Mark Hollis backs HC Dantonio
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 1
Aug 12
Clash Across the Pond - WK1
Aug 11
Late Fitness Check GW1
Aug 11
Crystal Palace Season Preview
Aug 11
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW1
Aug 10
Sean's Super Subs GW1
Aug 10
Stag's Take - Gameweek 1
Aug 10
Sit/Start for PL Draft - WK1
Aug 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
United hammer West Ham at Old Trafford
Eriksen assists twice as Spurs open with win
Shelvey the goat as Newcastle fall in opener
Aguero leads Manchester City over Brighton
Begovic strong in season-opening loss
Southampton throw away chance to win
Vokes strikes twice as Clarets beat PL champs
Ward own goal dooms Palace from the start
JRod impresses but Hegazi the hero of WBA win
Rooney on the mark in Everton opener
Evans injury hands Hegazi his WBA debut
Mounie scores two in Huddersfield's PL debut
Full Depth Charts
Jaylin Dickerson | Safety
Team:
South Carolina Gamecocks
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
South Carolina freshman S Jaylin Dickerson will miss the 2017 season due to a shoulder injury.
"He had a wonderful spring and was going to be a contributor to our team this year," said HC Will Muschamp. "It hurts us, especially at a place where we need some depth and a good football player, and that’s what he is." Dickerson (6'1/180) is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair nerve damage in the shoulder. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school during the most recent recruiting cycle.
Aug 13 - 12:52 PM
Source:
The State
247Sports' Barton Simmons writes that South Carolina HC Will Muschamp and his staff "raved about" freshman S Jaylin Dickerson this spring.
Just what role Dickerson, a three-star recruit for the 2017 cycle, might play during the coming season is still be sorted out, but Muschamp has already said that he will see the field as a true freshman. Simmons calls the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder a "big-time hitter [who] shows plus instincts at the safety position," adding that Dickerson "was consistently around the football during the spring game."
May 19 - 7:01 PM
Source:
247Sports
SC frosh S Dickerson (shoulder) done for year
Aug 13 - 12:52 PM
Muschamp, staff salivating over S Dickerson
May 19 - 7:01 PM
More Jaylin Dickerson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Tiered CFB WR rankings
Aug 11
Thor Nystrom breaks his CFB fantasy WR rankings into tiers and points you away from potential duds and towards sleepers.
NFL Draft Headlines
»
SC frosh S Dickerson (shoulder) done for year
»
FAU reinstates WR Kamrin Solomon
»
Shyne (undisclosed) to miss extended action
»
Oft-injured RB Warren suffers concussion
»
Memphis WR Sam Craft suffers torn ACL
»
Michigan reinstates WR Grant Perry
»
Vols QB Guarantano takes personal leave
»
Jared Cornelius (back) off 105-man roster
»
Joel Klatt predicts Heisman for Mason Rudolph
»
Washington (hernia) hoping to avoid surgery
»
Texas RT Rodriguez out indefinitely (ankle)
»
Spartans AD Mark Hollis backs HC Dantonio
