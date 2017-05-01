Joah Robinett | Tight End

Oregon State sophomore DE/OLB/TE Joah Robinett transferred to San Diego State.

We're listing Robinett as a tight end, but that's really just a guess. Robinett signed with Oregon State as a DE and shifted to OLB for his freshman season. OSU coach Gary Andersen said last month that Robinett was being moved to tight end for the 2017 season because his 6-foot-8, 245-pounds frame made him too long to play OLB but too lean to play DE. "It's still an experiment at this point, but it's an experiment that I really believe is gonna work out," Andersen said at the time. "The key is that he buys into it and is excited about the opportunity and understands, 'This is where my future could be to be a very good Division I football player in the Pac-12.'"