Dimetrios Mason | Wide Receiver

Team: Missouri Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 185

Missouri sophomore WR Dimetrios Mason has departed the program.
Details are unknown, even as much as if this was a dismissal, injury related or by his own decision. Mason is the school's primary kickoff returner and has 13 catches for 119 yards to his name. The Tigers are on a three game losing skid and face Kentucky next weekend. Sep 30 - 9:57 AM
