Details are unknown, even as much as if this was a dismissal, injury related or by his own decision. Mason is the school's primary kickoff returner and has 13 catches for 119 yards to his name. The Tigers are on a three game losing skid and face Kentucky next weekend.

SEC Country's Shehan Jeyarajah writes that Missouri sophomore WR Dimetrios Mason "must keep that (late-season) level of production for Missouri’s offense to take a step forward."

The late-season production Jeyarajah references saw Mason log at least 60 yards receiving in three of his last four games. In that same space, the 6-foot, 185-pounder caught at least five passes in three contests. His 587 receiving yards for the season were the most ever at the program for a true freshman. Missouri saw immediate offensive dividends after switching to an Air Raid system last offseason under OC Josh Heupel, improving from last in the conference in passing in 2015 to second in 2016.