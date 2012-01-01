Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Jashaun Corbin | Running Back
Team:
Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Florida State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 RB Jashaun Corbin.
While five-star freshman RB Cam Akers is already looking like a bellcow-in-the-making, ESPN's Billy Tucker believes that Corbin will be used in more of a complementary fashion once he joins the Seminoles in 2018. Wrote the analyst, "Blend of size, speed and athleticism will provide FSU with flexibility on how they utilize Corbin throughout the backfield and slot." He refers to the 6-foot, 190-pounder as possessing a "third-down, change of pace skill set" and compares him to former Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara. Corbin is FSU's second commitment at running back in this cycle. The first carries a very, very familiar last name -- that would be five-star RB James Cook, younger brother of Dalvin Cook.
May 22 - 4:44 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Four-star RB Corbin commits to Seminoles
May 22 - 4:44 PM
More Jashaun Corbin Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Barkley
PSU
(857)
2
C. Helton
USC
(836)
3
M. Zaire
ND
(784)
4
J. Rosen
UCL
(753)
5
N. Saban
AL
(725)
6
A. Martinez
TEN
(642)
7
N. Fitzgerald
MSS
(613)
8
T. Tagovailoa
AL
(581)
9
J. Giles
LSU
(555)
10
T. Thompson
UGA
(487)
Recent News
