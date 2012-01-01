Jashaun Corbin | Running Back

Florida State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 RB Jashaun Corbin.

While five-star freshman RB Cam Akers is already looking like a bellcow-in-the-making, ESPN's Billy Tucker believes that Corbin will be used in more of a complementary fashion once he joins the Seminoles in 2018. Wrote the analyst, "Blend of size, speed and athleticism will provide FSU with flexibility on how they utilize Corbin throughout the backfield and slot." He refers to the 6-foot, 190-pounder as possessing a "third-down, change of pace skill set" and compares him to former Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara. Corbin is FSU's second commitment at running back in this cycle. The first carries a very, very familiar last name -- that would be five-star RB James Cook, younger brother of Dalvin Cook.