Hayden Hurst | Tight End

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Going Platinum
Nov 13
Team Roundup: Indians
Nov 11
Lowdown: Sizing Up Stanton
Nov 10
Team Roundup: Astros
Nov 9
Team Roundup: Dodgers
Nov 8
Lowdown: Free Agency Fires Up
Nov 8
Team Roundup: Cubs
Nov 7
Team Roundup: Nationals
Nov 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
MIA asking price on Stanton 'shockingly high'
White Sox willing to listen on Abreu, Garcia
Report: Giants interested in Billy Hamilton
Report: Cubs, Dodgers in touch about Britton
NL ROY goes to Bellinger unanimously
Judge is unanimous winner for AL ROY
Red Sox, Angels considering Logan Morrison
Mariners interested in 1B Carlos Santana
Boone, Meulens to interview with Yankees
Carlos Beltran announces retirement from MLB
Heyman: Cardinals looking at Darvish, Arrieta
Red Sox to meet with Carlos Santana's agent
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 11
Nov 14
Week 10: NFC Targets & Touches
Nov 14
Waiver Wire: Week 11
Nov 14
Dose: Carolina Cruises on MNF
Nov 14
Getting Defensive: Week 11
Nov 13
Dynasty First Down Week 10
Nov 13
Drew Brees' Future
Nov 13
Dose: Week 10 Review
Nov 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dede Westbrook expected to be activated
Concern Curtis Samuel suffered serious injury
Koetter thinks Winston will return this year
Jonathan Stewart rushes for 110 yards in win
McCaffrey scores twice in win over Dolphins
Funchess torches Dolphins for 5/92/2 on MNF
Newton throws 4 TDs, runs for 95 yards in win
Damien Williams (illness) active for MNF
Philip Rivers in concussion protocol Monday
Cowboys fear 3-game absence for LB Sean Lee
Jags to be without WR Hurns against Browns
Raiders put 1st-rd pick Conley on inj reserve
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Sunny Side Up
Nov 14
NBA Power Rankings: Week 5
Nov 13
Nov. 13 Fantasy Basketball Pod
Nov 13
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 5
Nov 13
Dose: Rudy Gobert Goes Down
Nov 13
Specialists: Rolling Rivers
Nov 13
Dose: Lonzo Back On The Ball
Nov 12
The Week Ahead: Week 5
Nov 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Justin Holiday (personal) ruled out Wednesday
Patrick Beverley (knee) feeling 'much better'
Kyrie Irving (face) plans to play Tuesday
Joel Embiid dominates Jordan in win over LAC
Draymond Green scores season-high 20 points
Jordan Clarkson scores 25 points in win
Mike Conley scores 7 points on 2-of-12 FGs
Marquese Chriss commits 1 foul in 27 minutes
Dragan Bender scores career-high 15 points
Rookie Donovan Mitchell scores 24 points
Tyreke Evans scores 27 points in loss to MIL
Darius Miller hits 8-of-11 for career-high 21
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: A Night of Firsts
Nov 14
Henrik Sedin Floundering
Nov 13
Miles Wood gets the Hat Trick
Nov 13
Waiver Wired: Zip to Zucker
Nov 12
Dose: One Cool DeBrincat
Nov 12
Rask-ing for Trouble
Nov 11
Dose: Holtby Earns 200th win
Nov 11
Analyzing the Duchene Trade
Nov 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Travis Zajac could return Thursday night
Scott Hartnell (LBI) set to miss 3-5 weeks
Lightning acquire Louis Domingue from Coyotes
Montreal claims Antti Niemi off waivers
Nick Bonino will return to the lineup Tuesday
Carey Price's recovery from LBI has stagnated
Mike Smith exits game with undisclosed injury
Sebastian Aho (finally) nets 1st goal of year
Alex Radulov extends point streak to 8 games
Teuvo Teravainen scores hat trick vs. Stars
Jason Zucker earns first star of the week
Flames will get Travis Hamonic back Monday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Phoenix Raceway
Nov 12
Update: Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 11
DFS: Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 10
Chasing Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 8
Caps After Texas (Fall)
Nov 7
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Nov 6
Update: Texas (Fall)
Nov 4
DFS: Texas (Fall)
Nov 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Byron: Top-Seed for NXS Championship 4 event
Allgaier 3rd in points, on to Championship 4
Sadler points runner-up, on to Championship 4
Hemric 4th in points, on to Championship 4
Custer eliminated from NXS Chase playoffs
Koch 6th inTicket Galaxy 200, 11th in points
Jeremy Clements: Ticket Galaxy 200 results
Poole: Phoenix DNF, NXS Chase playoffs ends
Matt Tifft eliminated from NXS Chase playoffs
Ross Chastain: Ticket Galaxy 200 results
Ryan Reed eliminated from NXS Chase playoffs
J.J. Yeley: Ticket Galaxy 200 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
The RSM Classic Preview
Nov 14
Kizzire breaks through at OHL
Nov 13
DP World Tour Preview
Nov 13
Expert Picks: OHL Classic
Nov 7
OHL Classic Preview
Nov 7
Cantlay wins Shriners playoff
Nov 6
Nedbank Golf Challenge Preview
Nov 6
Shriners Open Preview
Oct 31
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mac Hughes returns for RSM Classic defense
Rose hunting hat-trick of wins in R2D finale
Fitzpatrick set for World Tour Championship
Snedeker set for return at The RSM Classic
Cejka consecutive top 10s; first time EVER
Fowler settles for his 12th career runner-up
Kizzire R4 67; breakthrough winner at OHL
Fowler one back @ OHL after third-round 67
Kizzire sole leader at OHL Classic; R3 66
Sponsor invite Oda third-round 69; four back
Hadley (illness) WD during R3 at OHL
Grace wins Africa's major - Nedbank Challenge
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
TE Hurst will declare for the 2018 NFL Draft
Dallas Goedert joins Senior Bowl invite list
Courtland Sutton receives Senior Bowl invite
Wyoming HC Bohl thinks QB Allen will play
IU QB Lagow to start vs. Rutgers
Report: Gruden interested in Tennessee job?
Wyoming's Allen (shoulder) labeled day-to-day
Ducks QB Herbert (collarbone) nearing return
Hogs suspend QB Kelley (arrest) indefinitely
Huskers QB Lee is in the concussion protocol
UW T Deiter ponders jump to the NFL
BC QB Brown (knee) to miss remainder of year
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap - Week 11
Nov 6
Team News - Week 11
Nov 4
Late Fitness Check GW11
Nov 3
Stag's Take - Gameweek 11
Nov 2
Sean's Super Subs - Week 11
Nov 2
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW11
Nov 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 11
Nov 2
The Bargain Hunter - Week 11
Oct 31
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Clyne set to miss three months after surgery
Sad-io to see Mane back on the sidelines
Giroud finds the target despite injury
Brighton's Propper injury fears allayed
King out of Norway squad with back issue
King out of Norway squad with back issue
Hernandez injury heaps pressure on Moyes
Worrying for United as winger withdraws
Phil Jones leaves England match with injury
Burnley duo expected fit for Ireland
Chelsea dealt fresh injury concern
Batshuayi sent home from Belgium camp
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Hayden Hurst | Tight End
Team:
South Carolina Gamecocks
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/24/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 253
Latest News
Recent News
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp announced that junior TE Hayden Hurst will bypass his senior season to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.
This isn't a surprise, as Hurst is old for a prospect. He'll turn 25 prior to next season after spending a few years as a minor league baseball player. In 2012, coming out of high school, Hurst was picked in Round 17 by the Pittsburgh Pirates -- he turned down a scholarship to Florida State to turn pro. That didn't work out, and he eventually walked on at South Carolina. Hurst (6'5/253) is considered solid in every element of the game, but perhaps not elite in any. He figures to be a mid-round pick. Hurst has 35 receptions for 480 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.
Nov 14 - 1:08 PM
Source:
Saturday Down South
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline listed Hayden Hurst among his risers for Week 11 for his performance against Florida.
Pauline mentions that Hurst (6'5/253) has been "steady" in 2017, which is a pretty apt description for both his performances and build. "Hurst is not a blazer but has enough speed to stretch the seam and possesses the size and strength to be a blocking asset at the next level." The tight end position has ended up becoming better than anticipated with some lower-level prospects, but a team looking for a high-floor player would do well to select Hurst.
Nov 13 - 8:30 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
South Carolina junior TE Hayden Hurst caught seven passes for 93 yards in Saturday's 24-10 loss to Georgia.
Fine work from Hurst, here, but the Gamecocks' offense was largely locked down by Georgia's ferocious defense. His 93 yards receiving on Saturday stand as his best output of the season. The 6-foot-5, 253-pounder has largely been a stranger to the end zone this year, having caught just two touchdown passes in nine games.
Nov 4 - 8:42 PM
South Carolina junior TE Hayden Hurst caught three passes for 69 yards and a touchdown while rushing for an additional short score in Saturday's 31-13 win over Missouri.
Hurst (6'5/253) was actually one of two Gamecocks skill-position players to rush for a score in the win, as WR Deebo Samuel also had himself a scoring run. His went for 25 yards, as compared to Hurst's more modest two-yarder. The tight end will be one to watch for draft purposes over the coming months.
Sep 9 - 10:42 PM
TE Hurst will declare for the 2018 NFL Draft
Nov 14 - 1:08 PM
Hurst could be rising up draft boards
Nov 13 - 8:30 PM
Hayden Hurst makes seven grabs for 93 yards
Nov 4 - 8:42 PM
Hayden Hurst scores twice in win over Mizzou
Sep 9 - 10:42 PM
More Hayden Hurst Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Rosen
UCL
(905)
2
J. Allen
WY
(629)
3
B. Mayfield
OK
(628)
4
B. Love
STA
(506)
5
S. Darnold
USC
(447)
6
J. Washington
OKS
(443)
7
B. Jones
TEN
(431)
8
T. Woodson
AKR
(416)
9
D. Pettis
WA
(403)
10
H. Hill
TX
(385)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
South Carolina Gamecocks Tickets
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
LSU's Derrius Guice will look to keep rolling against Tennessee as we break down Week 12's most intriguing match-ups.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
»
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
»
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
»
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
»
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
»
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
NFL Draft Headlines
»
TE Hurst will declare for the 2018 NFL Draft
»
Dallas Goedert joins Senior Bowl invite list
»
Courtland Sutton receives Senior Bowl invite
»
Wyoming HC Bohl thinks QB Allen will play
»
IU QB Lagow to start vs. Rutgers
»
Report: Gruden interested in Tennessee job?
»
Wyoming's Allen (shoulder) labeled day-to-day
»
Ducks QB Herbert (collarbone) nearing return
»
Hogs suspend QB Kelley (arrest) indefinitely
»
Huskers QB Lee is in the concussion protocol
»
UW T Deiter ponders jump to the NFL
»
BC QB Brown (knee) to miss remainder of year
NFL Draft Links
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Build around these four plays in Week 10!
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved