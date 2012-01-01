Hayden Hurst | Tight End Team: South Carolina Gamecocks Age / DOB: (24) / 8/24/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 253

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp announced that junior TE Hayden Hurst will bypass his senior season to enter the 2018 NFL Draft. This isn't a surprise, as Hurst is old for a prospect. He'll turn 25 prior to next season after spending a few years as a minor league baseball player. In 2012, coming out of high school, Hurst was picked in Round 17 by the Pittsburgh Pirates -- he turned down a scholarship to Florida State to turn pro. That didn't work out, and he eventually walked on at South Carolina. Hurst (6'5/253) is considered solid in every element of the game, but perhaps not elite in any. He figures to be a mid-round pick. Hurst has 35 receptions for 480 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. Source: Saturday Down South

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline listed Hayden Hurst among his risers for Week 11 for his performance against Florida. Pauline mentions that Hurst (6'5/253) has been "steady" in 2017, which is a pretty apt description for both his performances and build. "Hurst is not a blazer but has enough speed to stretch the seam and possesses the size and strength to be a blocking asset at the next level." The tight end position has ended up becoming better than anticipated with some lower-level prospects, but a team looking for a high-floor player would do well to select Hurst. Source: Draft Analyst

South Carolina junior TE Hayden Hurst caught seven passes for 93 yards in Saturday's 24-10 loss to Georgia. Fine work from Hurst, here, but the Gamecocks' offense was largely locked down by Georgia's ferocious defense. His 93 yards receiving on Saturday stand as his best output of the season. The 6-foot-5, 253-pounder has largely been a stranger to the end zone this year, having caught just two touchdown passes in nine games.