Hayden Hurst | Tight End

Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/24/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 253

Recent News

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp announced that junior TE Hayden Hurst will bypass his senior season to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.
This isn't a surprise, as Hurst is old for a prospect. He'll turn 25 prior to next season after spending a few years as a minor league baseball player. In 2012, coming out of high school, Hurst was picked in Round 17 by the Pittsburgh Pirates -- he turned down a scholarship to Florida State to turn pro. That didn't work out, and he eventually walked on at South Carolina. Hurst (6'5/253) is considered solid in every element of the game, but perhaps not elite in any. He figures to be a mid-round pick. Hurst has 35 receptions for 480 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. Nov 14 - 1:08 PM
Source: Saturday Down South
