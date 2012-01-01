Player Page

Drue Jackson | Wide Receiver

Team: Washington State Cougars
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 176

Washington State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 WR Drue Jackson.
Jackson (6'0/176) referred to the Cougars as the "perfect fit." He opted for Washington State over Houston, Louisville, Texas Tech and Utah. The Utes were the other primary contender for his pledge. On the field, Jackson offers sharp, instinctual route-running and impressive body control. Rivals ranks him as the No. 233 overall prospect in the 2018 class. Oct 27 - 5:17 PM
Source: Rivals
