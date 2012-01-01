Welcome,
Full Depth Charts
Drue Jackson | Wide Receiver
Team:
Washington State Cougars
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 176
Latest News
Recent News
Washington State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 WR Drue Jackson.
Jackson (6'0/176) referred to the Cougars as the "perfect fit." He opted for Washington State over Houston, Louisville, Texas Tech and Utah. The Utes were the other primary contender for his pledge. On the field, Jackson offers sharp, instinctual route-running and impressive body control. Rivals ranks him as the No. 233 overall prospect in the 2018 class.
Oct 27 - 5:17 PM
Source:
Rivals
Uncommitted four-star 2018 WR Drue Jackson's top-five consists of Houston, Louisville, Texas Tech, Washington State and Utah.
Jackson, a native of Sasche, Texas, is not confining himself to his home state, as evidenced by his interest in Pac-12 outfits Washington State and Utah. The 6-foot, 176-pounder ranks as Scout.com's No. 12 receiving prospect in the state. Outlet analyst Greg Powers notes that Jackson "shows good route-running skills and instincts, such as always coming back to the ball when needed" and adds that he "also has natural balance and body control that helps him when the ball is up for grabs."
May 23 - 7:22 PM
Source:
Scout.com
Wazzu lands four-star WR Drue Jackson
Oct 27 - 5:17 PM
Four-star WR Jackson settles on top-five
May 23 - 7:22 PM
More Drue Jackson Player News
