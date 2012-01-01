Mario Goodrich | Cornerback

Nebraska received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 ATH Mario Goodrich.

While Goodrich does a little bit of everything at Lee's Summit West (Missouri) -- he has worked as a receiver, cornerback and kick returner -- Nebraska views the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder as a corner. Rivals' Nate Clouse notes that Goodrich "has terrific ball reactions which combined with his size and length make him a pass break-up and interception machine." That assessment rings true based on his work as a high school junior in 2016, when he notched seven interceptions while breaking up 12 passes. Goodrich ranks as Rivals' No. 202 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle and gives Nebraska 12 commitments in the class. Sleep on the Cornhuskers' recruiting work at your own peril -- they currently sit at No. 6 in Rivals' team rankings. Only Ohio State (No. 4) and Penn State (No. 2) rank higher in the Big Ten.