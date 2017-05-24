Tyler Campbell | Cornerback

Army junior RB Tyler Campbell transferred to Elon.

One of Army’s best offensive skill guys -- Campbell ran for 326 yards on 34 carries (a ridiculous 9.6 yards per carry) as a starting starting slotback last year -- Campbell intends to switch positions at his new school. The Phoenix listed him as a cornerback and returner. Campbell is eligible to play immediately for the FCS school and has two seasons of eligibility left.