Vanderbilt received a verbal commit from four-star 2018 LB Alston Orji.

"This is an excellent pickup for Vanderbilt, both from an ability and need standpoint," writes ESPN's Craig Haubert, who adds that Orji "could arrive with an opportunity to quickly compete for playing time or at least add quality depth." Haubert comps him to former Florida LB Jarrad Davis and notes that "like Davis, (Orji) can be an explosive and physical defender with the tools to be a strong three-down contributor." The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder ranks as the Worldwide Leader's No. 288 overall prospect. Rivals is even more optimistic about his collegiate potential, slotting him in at No. 90 on their 2018 master list.