Feuerbacher is out 2-5 weeks with a hand injury. Wainright started 34 games last season -- on the basketball court. The burly forward averaged 5.5 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game during the 2016-2017 basketball season. After switching sports, he played in the opener against Liberty, but did not record any stats. Wainwright will start his second career collegiate football game. He's trying to follow in the footsteps of former Baylor basketballer Rico Gathers, now a TE with the Dallas Cowboys.

Baylor senior basketball forward Ish Wainright has joined the football team as a tight end.

"He came to me and said ‘I can play in the game, I know what I’m doing,’" HC Matt Rhule explained, later adding that the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Wainright possesses "great hands." The senior's last taste of football came during his freshman year in high school, but he said that the game is his "first love." Wainright caught a touchdown pass in the team's spring game after joining the Bears football team in the final week of spring practice. Wainright joins a tight end group consisting of Jordan Feuerbacher, Jayson Clements and Sam Tecklenburg. Given his long layoff from the game, a quick acclimation in August camp would greatly help his chances of seeing targets during the 2017 season.