Lynn Bowden | Wide Receiver Team: Kentucky Wildcats Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 185

Kentucky freshman WR Lynn Bowden is at practice one day after being cleared and ruled eligible for the 2017 football season. Bowden is not in full pads for Saturday's session. Regardless, his presence on the sidelines is a very big deal indeed. The crown jewel of Kentucky's 2017 recruit class, the four-star Bowden was greenlighted by the NCAA academic clearinghouse on Friday. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is expected to contribute immediately on offense and special teams. ESPN and Scout both ranked him as one of the country’s top 100 recruits. Source: Jen Smith on Twitter

When asked which freshman intrigue him most, Kentucky HC Mark Stoops said that WR Lynn Bowden "jumps out to you." "He’s a guy that’s electric. He’d dynamic with the ball in his hands," Stoops said. Earlier this offseason, he went so far as to call Bowden (6'1/185) "one of the most explosive high school athletes we've signed at Kentucky." The freshman wideout will be a late entrant into the Wildcats' fray, as he will not join the team until they boot up camp on Sunday. Source: SEC Country

A Kentucky spokesman said freshman WR Lynn Bowden, who's not yet enrolled, will be ready to go for training camp. Good news for the Wildcats, as Bowden is one of the more exciting recruits they've signed in the past few years. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Bowden, according to ESPN's Sam Kahn Jr., "might be the most versatile [playmaker] they’ve had since Randall Cobb." Kentucky HC Mark Stoops, meanwhile, has referred to Bowden as "one of the most explosive high school athletes we've signed at Kentucky." Bowden reportedly may see reps at Wildcat quarterback and running back, in addition to wide receiver. Source: Jen Smith on Twitter