</>
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Colon notches complete game win over Rangers
Astros' Evan Gattis diagnosed with concussion
Aaron Altherr (hamstring) to return to DL
Stanton launches two homers in loss to Braves
Rodon strikes out 11 batters vs. Red Sox
Woodruff blanks Rays in MLB debut Friday
Salvador Perez heading for MRI on side/rib
Darvish Ks 10 in dominant debut with Dodgers
Justin Upton swats grand slam to beat Orioles
Nelson Cruz scratched due to neck spasms
Anderson (oblique) ready for rehab assignment
Murphy powers Nationals to win over Cubs
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Coyotes will not rush Dylan Strome
Ryan Strome set for a fresh start with Oilers
Stepan looks to add leadership to Coyotes
Aaron Ekblad feels he learned from tough year
Jakob Chychrun undergoes knee surgery
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
Source: Eichel, Sabres working on 8-year deal
Duchene wants to focus on what he can control
Calvin de Haan signs one-year deal with Isles
Wild, Granlund agree to 3-year, $17.25M deal
Hurricanes ink Pesce to 6-six year extension
Lynn Bowden | Wide Receiver
Team:
Kentucky Wildcats
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Kentucky freshman WR Lynn Bowden is at practice one day after being cleared and ruled eligible for the 2017 football season.
Bowden is not in full pads for Saturday's session. Regardless, his presence on the sidelines is a very big deal indeed. The crown jewel of Kentucky's 2017 recruit class, the four-star Bowden was greenlighted by the NCAA academic clearinghouse on Friday. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is expected to contribute immediately on offense and special teams. ESPN and Scout both ranked him as one of the country’s top 100 recruits.
Aug 5 - 12:46 PM
Source:
Jen Smith on Twitter
When asked which freshman intrigue him most, Kentucky HC Mark Stoops said that WR Lynn Bowden "jumps out to you."
"He’s a guy that’s electric. He’d dynamic with the ball in his hands," Stoops said. Earlier this offseason, he went so far as to call Bowden (6'1/185) "one of the most explosive high school athletes we've signed at Kentucky." The freshman wideout will be a late entrant into the Wildcats' fray, as he will not join the team until they boot up camp on Sunday.
Jul 25 - 4:56 PM
Source:
SEC Country
A Kentucky spokesman said freshman WR Lynn Bowden, who's not yet enrolled, will be ready to go for training camp.
Good news for the Wildcats, as Bowden is one of the more exciting recruits they've signed in the past few years. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Bowden, according to ESPN's Sam Kahn Jr., "might be the most versatile [playmaker] they’ve had since Randall Cobb." Kentucky HC Mark Stoops, meanwhile, has referred to Bowden as "one of the most explosive high school athletes we've signed at Kentucky." Bowden reportedly may see reps at Wildcat quarterback and running back, in addition to wide receiver.
Jul 6 - 3:10 PM
Source:
Jen Smith on Twitter
ESPN's Sam Kahn Jr. pegged Kentucky freshman WR Lynn Bowden as having the potential to push his way onto the field in 2017.
"He can play multiple positions and could see some time at both receiver and Wildcat quarterback," Kahn wrote. Over at Saturday Down South, William McFadden offers a bold word on the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Bowden, forwarding the opinion that he "might be the most versatile [playmaker] they’ve had since Randall Cobb." Kentucky HC Mark Stoops has referred to Bowden as "one of the most explosive high school athletes we've signed at Kentucky." In addition to wideout and quarterback, Stoops has also floated the possibility of getting Bowden reps at running back.
May 25 - 7:50 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Top Kentucky recruit Bowden cleared by NCAA
Aug 5 - 12:46 PM
Kentucky frosh WR Bowden bring electricity
Jul 25 - 4:56 PM
WR Bowden will be with Cats for training camp
Jul 6 - 3:10 PM
Kentucky WR Bowden a potential impact frosh
May 25 - 7:50 PM
More Lynn Bowden Player News
