Lynn Bowden | Wide Receiver

Team: Kentucky Wildcats
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185

Kentucky freshman WR Lynn Bowden is at practice one day after being cleared and ruled eligible for the 2017 football season.
Bowden is not in full pads for Saturday's session. Regardless, his presence on the sidelines is a very big deal indeed. The crown jewel of Kentucky's 2017 recruit class, the four-star Bowden was greenlighted by the NCAA academic clearinghouse on Friday. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is expected to contribute immediately on offense and special teams. ESPN and Scout both ranked him as one of the country’s top 100 recruits. Aug 5 - 12:46 PM
