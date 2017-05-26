Alaric Williams | Running Back

Auburn freshman signee RB Alaric Williams didn't qualify academically and has signed with Garden City Community College.

Williams posted on Twitter that he was GCCC-bound because he "came up short academically." The 6-foot, 195-pound Williams, a four-star recruit, was ranked as the No. 12 player in the state of Alabama this past cycle. Based on his message on social media, he appears to be taking his schoolwork more seriously, good news for his prospects of moving back to the FBS ranks in 2018. "School is not something you play with," Williams wrote, adding, "I wish I would’ve realized that from the day I started high school."