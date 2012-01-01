Player Page

Mustapha Muhammad | Tight End

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 225

Michigan received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 TE Mustapha Muhammad.
Muhammad (6'5/225) was also considering UCLA, Clemson, LSU and Texas. He is the second tight end to join Michigan's 2018 class. 247Sports' Greg Powers compares the Missouri City, Texas, native to Jermaine Gresham at this stage of development and notes that Muhammad "has long arms and big hands to help him make the tough catches." On the 247Sports' composite, the tight end ranks as the No. 109 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Oct 20 - 8:04 PM
Source: Land of 10
