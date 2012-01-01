Mustapha Muhammad | Tight End

Muhammad (6'5/225) was also considering UCLA, Clemson, LSU and Texas. He is the second tight end to join Michigan's 2018 class. 247Sports' Greg Powers compares the Missouri City, Texas, native to Jermaine Gresham at this stage of development and notes that Muhammad "has long arms and big hands to help him make the tough catches." On the 247Sports' composite, the tight end ranks as the No. 109 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle.

Uncommitted four-star 2018 TE Mustapha Muhammad unveiled his top-10 on Wednesday.

Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC all made the cut. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder does not currently have an out-and-out favorite. Muhammad ranks as Rivals' No. 14 tight end prospect in the country. Scout.com is considerably higher on his collegiate prospects, slotting him at No. 40 overall on their master list. The outlet is keen on his body control and prowess as a red zone threat, but would like to see him add a little bit of muscle mass.