Nebraska junior WR Stanley Morgan's felony marijuana charge has been dropped to a misdemeanor.

According to the police report, Morgan was arrested in Port Orange, Florida, on May 6 for possession of 21.4 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia. While possession over 20 grams counts as a felony, the judge in the case has dropped the charge to a misdemeanor. Nebraska has not moved to suspend the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder, as the program is waiting for further information. Last season, Morgan caught 33 passes for 453 yards and two touchdowns.