Florida State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 LB Amari Gainer.

Gainer -- whose father attended FSU -- opted to pledge his services to the Seminoles over Texas, Alabama and Miami. Explaining his decision, the 6-foot-2, 204-pounder said, "Just the relationship with the coaches and how comfortable I felt on campus. It was kind of just the way they treated me, interacted with me, and how they had a lot of interest." There are some significant rankings disparities when it comes to Gainer's place with the major recruiting outlets. While Scout.com does not place him in their 2018 master list (ditto for ESPN), Rivals sees him home at a lofty No. 32. He plays with a non-stop motor, but will need to pack on bulk over the next year-plus.