J.D. Spielman | Wide Receiver

Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Age / DOB:  (19) / 12/4/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 181

Nebraska redshirt freshman WR J.D. Spielman caught 11 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-14 loss to Ohio State.
The Cornhuskers were blown off the field, but that did not stop Spielman from putting in one of the weekend's best receiving performances in the FBS. His third-quarter touchdown came from 77 yards out and snapped what had been a shutout performance from OSU's defense. Not only was this Spielman's first 200-yard showing of the campaign (no surprise there), it was his first game this season with more than 80 yards receiving. He'll have a shot at making it back-to-back strong performances when Nebraska takes on Purdue after they rest up on bye. Oct 14 - 11:34 PM
