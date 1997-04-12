J.D. Spielman | Wide Receiver

The Cornhuskers were blown off the field, but that did not stop Spielman from putting in one of the weekend's best receiving performances in the FBS. His third-quarter touchdown came from 77 yards out and snapped what had been a shutout performance from OSU's defense. Not only was this Spielman's first 200-yard showing of the campaign (no surprise there), it was his first game this season with more than 80 yards receiving. He'll have a shot at making it back-to-back strong performances when Nebraska takes on Purdue after they rest up on bye.

Nebraska redshirt freshman WR J.D. Spielman said that he hopes that his work on the scout team last year has readied him for in-game action.

"I knew I wasn’t going to play last year so I knew this was my opportunity to get better and go against starters every day at practice," Spielman said. The 5-foot-9, 181-pounder was named the Scout Team Offensive MVP at the end of his first year with the Cornhuskers. He caught four passes for 70 yards in the team's spring game. With freshman WR Jaevon McQuitty done for the year due to an injury, Spielman has an opportunity in front of him to help Nebraska on the depth front.