David Bibee | Center

Middle Tennessee LB coach David Bibee has resigned from his position.

"I have been with David a long time and he is a great friend. I am very appreciative of his contribution to our program and have nothing but respect for him and his family," said HC Rick Stockstill in a statement. Bibee had been on the Blue Raiders' staff for the past nine seasons in the capacity of safeties coach before transitioning over to linebacker coach this offseason. Just who might take his place is not yet known at this juncture, but team has already begun that search.